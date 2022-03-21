How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX: Weekly and Monthly membership details

For Free Fire MAX players, fashion is not limited to the real world. With numerous in-game items, the battle royale title facilitates users to add some collectibles to their vault, including freebies. However, most premium accessories cost the in-game currency diamonds.

Diamonds can be purchased by paying real cash from an in-game top-up center or a website like Games Kharido. Usually, these means are proven to be much costlier. Here arrives another subscription model, "The Weekly and Monthly Membership," for users to get more at an affordable price.

Free Fire MAX Weekly and Monthly membership: Diamonds, rewards, and more details

Weekly and monthly memberships provide an abundance of immediate and daily rewards, discounted items in the store, and other premium privileges. Users must log in to the game for daily check-ins. Upon doing so, they can claim daily diamonds and other rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Check-in rewards that reset every day at 00:45 can be claimed daily within the validity of the subscription.

Weekly and Monthly Membership Daily check-in rewards (Image via Garena)

Weekly Membership

Costing INR 159/week, the weekly membership subscription allows users to earn 440% worth 875 diamonds. This will be effective for seven days. Users will be getting the following perks from the subscription:

1) Diamond Rewards: A total of 450 claimable diamonds (100 instantly for the first subscription and 350 accumulated diamonds from daily check-ins, i.e., 50 diamonds every day)

2) Other Rewards: Other rewards include the following items worth 425 diamonds:

Weekly membership icon (A proud sound of a valuable Weekly member)

Discount store privilege (An exclusive right to enjoy offers at discount store)

Universal EP Badge X8 (Used to obtain current season's Elite Pass badges)

Second chance card (Used to make up for missed check-in days)

Monthly Membership

Monthly membership can be a profitable deal (Image via Garena)

Offering 616% benefit, the monthly membership grants users the opportunity to earn accessories worth 6150 diamonds at the cost of INR 799. The enrollment will be valid for 30 days. The composition of the rewards are as follows:

1) Diamond Rewards: A total of 2600 claimable diamonds (500 diamonds immediately upon purchase and 2100 accumulated diamonds from daily check-ins, i.e., 70 diamonds daily)

2) Other Rewards: Other rewards worth 3550 diamonds include the following:

Monthly member icon (A proud symbol of an esteemed monthly member)

Discount store privilege

Second Chance card X5

Universal EP Badge X60

Weapon skin gift box (30-day trial gun skin of user's choice)

Note: If the user logs in to Free Fire MAX but misses to claim the check-in reward on that specific day, they can claim it within seven days from the in-game mail. If users can't log in to a particular day, they can use the second chance card to claim the rewards of that day.

Steps to getting Weekly/Monthly membership in Free Fire MAX

Newbies can adhere to the following steps to acquire any of the memberships:

Step 1: Make sure you have enough balance in your Google Play account or a bank account linked to Google Play.

Step 2: Log in to Free Fire MAX. Subsequently, click on the membership icon located in the middle-top corner of the lobby.

Step 3: Choose any one of the memberships and confirm the payment via Google play to proceed.

Important note for Free Fire MAX Weekly membership subscription (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the membership is activated, users can claim instant and daily rewards through check-in.

Edited by Shaheen Banu