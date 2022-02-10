Free Fire Weekly Membership for cheap diamonds: Price, subscription bonus, and more (February 2022)

Now that the Squad Beatz event is live and the Valentine’s Day celebration in Free Fire is coming soon, diamonds are quite desirable. Diamonds are premium in-game currency that can be used to acquire in-game accessories, characters, and more. However, it has to be purchased using real money.

Since diamonds are expensive, players often restrain themselves from buying them. The Weekly membership in Free Fire allows mobile gamers to acquire diamonds at a cheap rate and gives bonus prizes along with it.

The Weekly subscription is perfect for players who want diamonds for a particular event or for a short span of time.

Note: The Battle Royale also offers Monthly membership worth INR 799. Players can get a total of 2600 diamonds (500 immediately and 70 each day for the rest of the month)

Weekly membership in Free Fire (February 2022)

Weekly membership in the Battle Royale game is worth INR 159. By opting for this membership, players can get 450 diamonds and other rewards worth 425 diamonds. Once mobile gamers pay, they will get 100 diamonds immediately and 50 diamonds each day of the week.

The bonus items offered by the Weekly membership are:

Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

Universal EP Badge

Second Chance (this can be used to make up for a missed diamond check-in day)

How to purchase Weekly membership in Free Fire?

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to purchase the Weekly membership in the Battle Royale game:

The Membership icon is located at the top of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game and then tap on the Membership icon.

Players have two options — Weekly and Monthly membership to choose from (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the Weekly membership.

Step 3: Make the necessary payments to purchase the membership.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha