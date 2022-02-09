Free Fire monthly membership to get discounted diamonds: Price, subscription bonus, and more

Free Fire players need to have sufficient diamonds to acquire the accessories offered by the battle royale game. Since diamonds are pretty expensive and have to be topped up using real money, many gamers cannot do so.

To make diamonds more accessible to the Free Fire audience, the developers have introduced a membership system. This is one of the ways via which users can acquire diamonds at a cheap rate.

There are mainly two types of memberships — weekly and monthly — in the BR title that offer players diamonds at a cheap cost and free bonus items.

Monthly membership in Free Fire

Monthly memberships are worth ₹799. Gamers can get 2600 diamonds and items worth 3550 diamonds by spending this amount. Out of 2600 diamonds, they can claim 500 immediately and 70 diamonds each day for the rest of the month.

The bonus items offered by the monthly membership are:

Monthly Member Icon

5 Second Chances (this can be used by players to claim rewards for the check-in days they might have missed)

Discount store privilege

60 Universal EP Badges

Weapon Skin Gift Box

Note: Players have the following options to choose one from the Weapon Skin Gift Box section:

Futuristic SCAR, MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 Winterlands

Thompson Time Travelers

FAMAS Swagger Ownage

M4A1 Pink Laminate

How to purchase monthly membership in Free Fire?

Users should follow the steps given below:

The Membership icon is located at the top of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Membership icon.

Players have two options — weekly and monthly — to choose from (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers will have to pick the monthly membership option from the two choices that appear.

Step 3: Finally, they will need to pay ₹799 to purchase the monthly membership.

