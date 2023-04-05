Free Fire MAX Glee Top-Up: Get free Golden Seat Loot Box and Flex emote

Top-up events are frequently released in Free Fire MAX. They provide players with rewards upon the purchase of a certain number of in-game diamonds.

The new Glee Top-Up event has made its way into the battle royale title’s Indian server after the conclusion of Alvaro Top-Up. It offers a mythic Loot Box skin and a rare emote as rewards.

New Glee Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX begins on April 5, 2023, and will run for a week

The Glee Top-Up event has commenced inside Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Glee Top-Up event kicked off on April 5, 2023, and will remain active in Free Fire MAX until April 11, 2023.

During this time, players can purchase diamonds to receive the Golden Seat Loot Box and Flex Emote for free. Here are the requirements they will have to meet to get the rewards.

Golden Seat Loot Box: Purchase 100 diamonds in the game

Flex emote: Purchase 300 diamonds in the game

Since the requirements are cumulative, players only need to purchase 300 diamonds to obtain both items. As a result, getting a diamond pack that costs INR 240 will be enough to receive all the exclusive rewards from the Glee Top-Up event.

The items featured in the event usually cost a few hundred diamonds, so receiving them for free is a great deal.

How to buy diamonds and get rewards from the Glee Top-Up event

The steps below will guide you through the process of purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX and claiming the rewards of the Glee Top-Up event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the top-up section by clicking on the diamonds icon.

Step 2: A list of top-up packs will appear on the screen. Choose your preferred pack. As mentioned above, the INR 240 option (310 diamonds) will be the best option for you to receive the two items from the latest top-up event.

Select the required option out of the different diamond packs (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the purchase using the required payment option. Upon completion, the diamonds will be added to your account.

Once you have bought the diamonds, you can claim the rewards of the Glee Top-Up event.

Step 4: Head to the Glee Top-Up event via the events section. The two rewards will appear on the screen.

The Golden Seat Loot Box (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap the “Claim” button to get the Golden Seat Loot Box and Flex emote in Free Fire MAX.

After claiming the rewards, you can equip the Loot Box from the Collection section of the Vault tab. The emote can be equipped from the Emote section of the Vault tab.

