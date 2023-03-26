Top 5 Free Fire MAX emotes to get in OB39 version

Garena dropped the second major Free Fire MAX update of 2023, the OB39 update, earlier this week, and it has been instrumental in taking the game in a better direction. The developers have not stopped introducing new items in the store since the update, especially on the Indian server.

The emotes, priced between 199 and 599 diamonds, have caught the fancy of many players, but the extensive variety has undoubtedly left many in a dilemma of which one to obtain. Here is a list of the best emotes that players can acquire through the store in the Free Fire MAX OB39 version.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Waiter Walk and four best emotes in Free Fire MAX OB39 version

5) Sii!

Players can get this emote for 199 diamonds. (Image via Garena)

Price: 199 diamonds

Sii! is a rare emote in Free Fire MAX that was incorporated as part of the collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2020. It was given away for free as part of the Tune Blaster Top-Up event on the Indian server. The VFX replicates the Portugal star's iconic celebration.

The emote is usually available in the store or during various events. With its current price being 199 diamonds, the Sii! is relatively cost-effective and a great investment for players.

4) Top DJ

Top DJ emote was brought to the game alongside Alok. (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

Top DJ, one of the most coveted emotes in Free Fire, made its first appearance alongside the Alok character. Over the years, it has held its ground and remained among a favorite among players.

Top DJ's animation includes a floating DJ console where players hold the mic and pretend to perform a song. The emote concludes with the character swiping the console away.

3) Doggie

Doggie is one of the most coveted emotes. (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

Doggie is one of the oldest emotes in the game, and players have their eyes set on acquiring this item. The developers have previously featured it in multiple Emote Parties, a web event dedicated to the emote.

It features an animation of the in-game character dancing with Shiba. The addition of lightning around the pet and the character enhances its appeal. Similar to the previous mythic emotes, Doggie is also priced at 599 diamonds.

2) Mythos Four

Mythos Four emote was released as part of Rampage event. (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

The Mythos Four emote made its way into Free Fire MAX as part of the Rampage: New Dawn story in 2021. It was accessible in the Rampage Ascension event on the Indian server, where players had to spend diamonds to get their hands on the captivating emote.

It entails the character bringing out a sword and slicing the Rampage-themed stone into many pieces, similar to a Samurai. A holographic image of a dragon on the back follows after.

1) Waiter Walk

This emote can be purchased for 599 diamonds. (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

Waiter Walk is, without question, one of the most appealing emotes in the Free Fire MAX store. The emote's unique selling point is that it remains uninterrupted when players are moving, allowing them to continue using it when traveling across the map.

The emote involves players balancing two dishes on their hands while quickly walking forward. It is priced at 599 diamonds, and, given its mythic rarity, this is not a bad deal.

Players also have the additional option of applying a discount if they have a few vouchers in their account. They can save up to 100 diamonds on emotes that are priced at 599 diamonds, which certainly makes for a good deal.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

