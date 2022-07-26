Free Fire MAX Hop Hop event guide to get free Digi Smiley Parachute

The 'Battle In Style' event has been at the center stage in Free Fire MAX, providing players with plenty of activities to keep themselves engaged in the game over the next few days. Additionally, there are a ton of rewards in the store for completing a range of easy activities.

The Hop Hop minigame is one of the most appealing web events that require gamers to earn points and offer rewards. Among the items up for grabs are the Yellow Block tokens and Digi Smiley Parachute.

Players can get Digi Smiley Parachute from Hop Hop event in Free Fire MAX

The Hop Hop minigame kicked off on the Free Fire MAX India server on July 22, 2022, and gamers will have access to it until August 1, 2022. It requires players to jump and land on as many blocks as possible to earn points and collect rewards.

Players can hold down their press button for a longer duration before releasing it to land even further. Their score increases even further if they land in the center of the block. However, if they do not land on the target, they have the option of using a Resurrection Coin that they can earn by sharing this event.

The items up for grabs are classified as Daily Rewards and Milestone Rewards. The former resets daily at 4 AM IST, while the latter remains constant.

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Daily Rewards

Get a high score of 50 points to get 1x Yellow Block

Get a high score of 100 points to get 1x Yellow Block

Get a high score of 150 points to get 1x Yellow Block

Milestone Rewards

Accumulate 400 points to get 2x Yellow Block

Land on the center of the block twice to get 2x Yellow Block

Accumulate 800 points to get 2x Yellow Block

Land on the center of the block thrice to get 2x Yellow Block

Accumulate 1200 points to get Digi Smiley Parachute

Among all the items, the Parachute skin is of the highest value, and players will need to attain a cumulative score of 1200 to obtain it, which is not complicated by any means. Even the Yellow Block will help gamers acquire the emote and pet skin available in the exchange store.

Steps to access the event and win prizes in Free Fire MAX

Users can complete the following steps to collect the rewards through the new Hop Hop event in Free Fire MAX:

Open the 'Battle In Style' interface by clicking on the icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, users must access the special 'Battle In Style' interface by clicking on the FF icon in the lobby.

Tap on the Hop Hop option on the left side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should select the Hop Hop event by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Click the 'Start' button to begin the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The web event will load up, and gamers can click the start button to enjoy the minigame.

Players need to play through the minigame and score as many points as possible to win the daily and milestone rewards.

