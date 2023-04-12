Free Fire MAX Hyperbook Top-Up event: Rewards, event duration and more

The new Hyperbook Top-Up event has brought the much-anticipated Runestone Hyperbook to the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The leaks surrounding this limited-edition Hyperbook surfaced weeks ahead of its official launch, so players already have an idea of some of the items it contains.

The Hyperbook is nothing but a collection of pages, each presenting one attractive reward. The first page of the book will be automatically unlocked once the players acquire it. Subsequent pages must be unlocked using specific tokens that are available for purchase in the in-game store.

New Runestone Hyperbook arrives in Free Fire MAX on April 12, 2023

The Hyperbook Top-Up event containing the new release was made available to players on Free Fire MAX's Indian server on April 12, 2023. During this event, players can buy diamonds for their accounts and win freebies in the process.

The requirements of the Runestone Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Garena has set the purchase threshold at the following:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a Runestone Hyperbook

Purchase 300 diamonds to get 20 Runestone Tokens

Purchase 500 diamonds to get 40 Runestone Tokens

The Runestone Hyperbook in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Unlike regular cosmetic items, the Runestone Hyperbook is not of much use on its own. Instead, players need special Runestone Tokens to unlock the items on the subsequent pages. The items up for grabs are:

Page 1 – Teal Core Loot Box

Page 2 – Motorbike Teal Rush

Page 3 – Teal Glow Backpack

Page 4 – Runestone Sickle

Page 5 – Katana Whetted Runestone

Page 6 – Groza Runestone Sigil

Page 7 – Earthly Force

Upon unlocking every page, players will also have the opportunity to make a spin to unlock the Secret Page, featuring Gloo Wall – Weathered Runestone. This reward is guaranteed upon unlocking all the pages.

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds and get rewards from the Top-Up event

Purchasing diamonds and obtaining the rewards of this event should only take a few minutes. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the top-up section.

The ongoing top-up event only needs a purchase of 500 diamonds in total (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Purchase the appropriate number of diamonds, as outlined by the event's requirements. 500 diamonds should be enough to meet all the requirements.

Step 3: Once the purchase is successful and diamonds are credited to your account, the rewards can be acquired manually.

Step 4: Open the Emerald Storm tab and select the Hyperbook Top-Up section. Hit the Claim button.

Like any other top-up event, this one provides great additional value for the in-app purchase. However, players should only claim the benefits of this top-up event if they are willing to shell out additional diamonds to get the tokens and make the most of the Hyperbook.

