Free Fire MAX Level Up Shop: How to get Chainz of Lux Bundle and other rewards for cheap

The Level Up Shop has arrived on the Free Fire MAX India server, providing a wide array of attractive rewards to gamers at a fraction of their marked price. The new event features three levels, each offering an attractive grand prize, including the Armor of Riches Bundle, Chainz of Lux Bundle, and Firework Arc.

Fortunately, the event will remain open to users until 16 October. Based on this timeline, interested players should have enough time to spend diamonds to obtain these attractive rewards at a highly discounted rate. Here is a complete guide to the new event.

New Free Fire MAX Level Up Shop offers additional discounts

The Level Up Shop started on the Free Fire MAX India server on 10 October. The event is divided into three levels which can be unlocked by spending the given number of diamonds in the event. The exact requirements may vary depending on the users.

You will first receive a discount percentage applicable on all items of a particular level. An additional discount will be provided as you level up, making the options even more attractive.

The items available at each level in the new Free Fire MAX event are as follows:

Level 1

The items available at level 1 (Image via Garena)

Firework Arc

10x Rampage Hyperbook Token

10x Booyah Power (UMP)

Room Card (1 Match)

3x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Shuffling emote

Modern Jazz Shoes

Rabbity Pink

Evil (Facepaint)

Katana – Snow Doom

A – Patroa

Level 2

The list of items offered at level 2 (Image via Garena)

Armor of Riches Bundle

20x Rampage Hyperbook Token

20x Dragon Scale (AK)

2x Room Card (1 Match)

5x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Gloo Wall – Angel With Horns

Love in the Air (Bottom)

Superstar Weekend (Top)

For Scholars

Black Dragon

Alok

Level 3

Listing out the items at level 3 (Image via Garena)

Chainz of Lux Bundle

30x Rampage Hyperbook Tokens

30x Carved Horns (FAMAS)

3x Room Card (1 Match)

10x Incubator Voucher (Expire by 30 November 2022)

Name Change Card

Golden Vow

Rap Swag

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Beaston

Jailbird (Top)

Steps to access Level Up Shop and get the rewards

You can follow the steps provided below to get the rewards from the Level Up Shop in Free Fire MAX at a discounted rate:

Step 1: First, open the Level Up Shop event interface in Free Fire MAX.

Make spins to receive items at a discount (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, make a spin to draw a discount percentage.

Click on the 'Buy' button below the particular item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the 'Buy' button below the items from a particular level.

You will need to reach a given threshold to unlock subsequent levels. Furthermore, an additional discount will be added to the subsequent levels, making items at level 3 the cheapest.

Click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the transactions (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm the purchase by clicking the corresponding button on the pop-up. The diamonds will be deducted and the items will then be delivered to your account.

Players can use all the diamonds they have in such events as the price of items is much lower than what they would normally have to spend.

