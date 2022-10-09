Free Fire MAX Light Fest: Criminal Royale, M4A1 Evo gun, and more events schedule leaked

Developers have started rolling out surprises associated with the biggest Free Fire MAX event of the year, the Light Fest. Ongoing events are just a few glimpses; many more things will come with time.

The Light Fest event commenced yesterday (October 7) and will continue till October 28. During this mega event, Garena will release a bunch of sub-events, many of which have been kept as surprises. However, leaks regarding the same have started circulating on unofficial social handles.

Free Fire MAX Light Fest event leaks, including the highly anticipated Criminal Royale

Developers have already released the Light Fest event calendar, revealing almost all the events users can play to accumulate free items. While they are yet to unveil the diamond-required events that will offer exciting Light Fest exclusive collectibles.

The leaks have confirmed the exact date for the upcoming six events, which will be part of the Light Fest event. As per the leaks, the events and their commencements are as follows:

Criminal Royale - October 12

M4A1 Evo gun - October 15

Diwali Pass - October 18

Gift of Light - October 20

Light Royale - October 21

100% Bonus Top-Up - October 24

Criminal Royale may offer users the chance to obtain in-demand Criminal bundles. As shown in the leaked post, the chances are high that the royale will include the Purple Criminal bundle.

The M4A1 Evo gun may become the reason for FF MAX users to top up diamonds. This evo gun will highly influence gamers' spending if the leaks are accurate.

Featuring an exclusive gloo wall skin, the Diwali Pass event is possibly the most awaited Diwali Special event. Garena has already unveiled the gloo wall's looks.

The Gift of Light event may feature one of the most famous Free Fire MAX costume bundles, the Arctic Blue bundle, and legendary gun skins.

The Light Royale event may offer the Fist skin as a grand prize with some lion animations. Lastly, per the leaks, there will be a 100% Bonus top-up event. In this event, users can get double diamonds by doing a top-up of a specific amount of diamonds.

All these events are expected to require diamonds to participate. Hence, Free Fire MAX users should start saving their diamonds now.

Reasons why these leaks about the Light Fest event are likely to be true

Free Fire MAX events section (Image via Garena)

The developers have indicated that a few surprises are coming via posters highlighting the Light Fest event. These posters can be spotted within the battle royale title by going to the events section.

Per the poster above, surprises will be unveiled between October 10 and 16. The next batch will be revealed between October 12 and 25. These dates match the dates mentioned in the leaks.

Thus, there is a high chance of the leaks being true. However, to be sure, users should only trust the official announcements.

Note: This article is purely based on leaks and speculations. Officials have not confirmed the events or their release dates as of now.

