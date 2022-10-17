Free Fire MAX Light Pass: Price, exclusive rewards, and Gloo Wall skin

The much-awaited Light Pass event has finally been integrated into the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This Pass allows players to obtain premium in-game cosmetics without having to spend a fortune to do so.

Currently, the Pass is priced at 99 diamonds and offers three permanent rewards: a Gloo Wall, backpack, and loot box skin, making it a great deal. However, these rewards cannot be acquired immediately. To claim all of these items, players must complete the Pass' relevant missions before its conclusion on November 1, 2022.

Read through for a detailed guide to the Light Pass in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Light Pass: All you need to know

The brand new Light Pass in Free Fire MAX started on October 17, 2022, and is divided into three sections, each featuring an exclusive reward. The specifics are as follows:

Daily Login Rewards

You will receive the bonus price only after receiving all the seven previous rewards (Image via Garena)

As its name implies, you must sign in daily to receive one exclusive gun skin trial. You will also receive a bonus permanent reward in the form of Gloo Wall - Roaring Protector for free. However, this will only be provided once you have received all the previously available rewards.

The login rewards include:

Day 1: AN94 – Tsunami Bolt (1D)

Day 2: MP5 – Meta LAVA (1D)

Day 3: Groza – Flames Enchanted (1D)

Day 4: UMP – Grizzly Papercut (1D)

Day 5: AUG – Mars Landcrusher (1D)

Day 6: P90 – Tune Blaster Blue (1D)

Day 7: XM8 – Sinister Pumpkin (1D)

Bonus: Gloo Wall – Roaring Protector

Fortunately, if you miss a reward, you can spend diamonds to compensate for it. The diamond price to claim the login rewards will increase with each missed login.

Daily Mission and Shop

You will receive Tiger Claw Backpack from this section (Image via Garena)

You will need to complete the three daily missions to accumulate a sufficient number of unique Light Pass tokens in Free Fire MAX, which can later be exchanged for attractive rewards. If you find a particular mission difficult, you can change it using gold.

The items and the corresponding requirements are as follows:

Tiger Claw Backpack: 20x Light Pass tokens

100% EXP Card: 8x Light Pass tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Light Pass tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher: 5x Light Pass tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher: 2x Light Pass tokens

100x Universal Fragment: 2x Light Pass tokens

You will have to collect a total of 20x Light Pass tokens to receive the Tiger Claw Backpack. It is advised to proceed with the other cheaper items only after you have obtained the Backpack skin.

Play matches and win rewards

You will receive one item at random (Image via Garena)

This section essentially involves spinning the wheel to draw one of the four rewards. You will receive one chance after playing each match, with the maximum cap set at five chances every day.

The items that are up for grabs include:

The Last Roar Loot Box

1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Pet Food

A unique aspect of this section is that the Last Roar Loot Box is guaranteed after 20 attempts. This means that you will be able to attain the exclusive skin within four days if you earn the maximum number of chances every day.

Steps to purchase the Light Pass in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the guide in the following section to purchase the Light Pass and collect its rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the Light Pass section.

Confirm the activation to activate the Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, in the Overview tab, click on 'Activate' to receive these rewards options and confirm the purchase.

Step 3: Once the Pass is activated, you can complete the objectives in the given sections to acquire their respective permanent rewards.

You should only buy this Pass if you are confident about completing all of the tasks to obtain the three primary prizes. Players will only get the maximum value for their diamonds if they do so.

Poll : 0 votes