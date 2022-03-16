Free Fire MAX Lone Wolf Holi event: How to get free Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers in March 2022

Free Fire MAX is renowned for its various game modes, and Lone Wolf is one such mode. It is an exciting 1vs1 match where players who can eliminate their opponent the maximum number of times come out victorious.

Now that the Holi celebrations are underway in the battle royale game, a new event titled “Lone Wolf – Strike Out” has been introduced. It allows players to play the mode to win exciting prizes.

Free Fire MAX: Lone Wolf – Strike Out mode

The Holi celebrations allow players to win exciting vouchers via the Lone Wolf – Strike Out mode. The event commenced on 12 March 2022 and will conclude on 21 March 2022.

Players will have to play a specific number of matches to win the rewards. The details are given below:

Mobile gamers will have to play 1 Lone Wolf match – Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 31 March 2022)

Mobile gamers will have to play 2 Lone Wolf matched – Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 31 March 2022)

How to play the Lone Wolf – Strike Out mode and claim the rewards?

Players will have to follow the steps given below:

Lone Wolf: Strike Out option in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will head over to the Happy Holi 2022 section and select the Lone Wolf: Strike Out option.

Step 3: They will have to tap on the Go To option.

Step 4: Once they select it, they will be redirected to the home screen, where they will have to start the match.

Play Strike Out Mode in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After playing the match, they will again have to go back to the Happy Holi 2022 section and tap on the Play Strike Out Mode.

Step 6: They will have to tap on the yellow Claim option beside the voucher to claim it.

