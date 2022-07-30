Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel: Get Raindoll bundle and Spikey Spine gloo wall for 1 diamond

The Lucky Wheel has returned to the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It is arguably one of the most awaited events since it lets players acquire expensive in-game items like costumes, emotes, pets, and skins for various other items at steep discounts.

This event offers higher discounts than typical sales, with items available for as little as nine diamonds this time around. Gamers have a chance to get five bundles, two pets, two emotes, and two gloo wall skins, among other cosmetics in the prize pool.

Thus, the event offers the perfect opportunity to users who have been waiting to purchase premium items with the limited diamonds they have.

Gamers can get items for as low as nine diamonds in the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel

The Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel kicked off on the Indian server on 30 July 2022 and features a wide array of items up for grabs. Users cannot obtain the items directly, and they need to spin the wheel to obtain a Lucky Discount.

The Lucky Discounts available in the newly started event are as follows:

Nine diamonds

50% off

80% off

70% off

60% off

75% off

55% off

99 diamonds

Users can only pick one item at the given discount and must be careful with their choice. At the same time, the item pool for each spin only consists of eight items each time that users can refresh for free in the first instance if they do not like them. Every subsequent refresh will set them back by ten diamonds.

A long list of items is up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The items up for grabs in the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire MAX include the following:

Raindoll Bundle

Ducky Umbrella Basher

Top DJ

Soul of the Pirate

Volcano Loot Box

Shark Attack Loot Box

Falco

Beaston

Show Off action (Zasil and Agent Hop)

The Magic Stick

Skull Hunter Grenade

High-end Controller

Cobra Flash avatar

Cobra Flash banner

Trendy Driver Bundle

Jovial Driver Bundle

Bathing Ducky Loot Box

Dancing Panda

The Adventure Dawn Bundle

The Tropic Rumble Bundle

Cobra Strike

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine

Scythe of Snow

Flame Wings

Clown Car

10x M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

5x Weapon Royale Voucher (30 September)

5x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September)

5x Incubator Voucher (30 September)

Switching Steps

Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco

Katana – Season of Pink

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

5x Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

5x Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate

5x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

10x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

10x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to access the event and receive rewards in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow thees steps to collect rewards through the new Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, gamers should open the Lucky Wheel event interface in the battle royale title by clicking on the icon in the top right corner.

Users can get items for as low as nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the button in the center of the wheel to get a Lucky Discount at random.

After obtaining a discount users must purchase one item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After obtaining a discount, players can purchase one item at the given discount. They may even refresh the prize pool if they do not like the item.

Individuals may have to spend a good number of diamonds to get a selection with desirable rewards. Thus, only those with enough diamonds should proceed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far