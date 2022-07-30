Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel: Get Raindoll bundle and Spikey Spine gloo wall for 1 diamond

The Lucky Wheel has returned to the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It is arguably one of the most awaited events since it lets players acquire expensive in-game items like costumes, emotes, pets, and skins for various other items at steep discounts.
This event offers higher discounts than typical sales, with items available for as little as nine diamonds this time around. Gamers have a chance to get five bundles, two pets, two emotes, and two gloo wall skins, among other cosmetics in the prize pool.
Thus, the event offers the perfect opportunity to users who have been waiting to purchase premium items with the limited diamonds they have.
Gamers can get items for as low as nine diamonds in the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel
The Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel kicked off on the Indian server on 30 July 2022 and features a wide array of items up for grabs. Users cannot obtain the items directly, and they need to spin the wheel to obtain a Lucky Discount.
The Lucky Discounts available in the newly started event are as follows:
- Nine diamonds
- 50% off
- 80% off
- 70% off
- 60% off
- 75% off
- 55% off
- 99 diamonds
Users can only pick one item at the given discount and must be careful with their choice. At the same time, the item pool for each spin only consists of eight items each time that users can refresh for free in the first instance if they do not like them. Every subsequent refresh will set them back by ten diamonds.
The items up for grabs in the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire MAX include the following:
- Raindoll Bundle
- Ducky Umbrella Basher
- Top DJ
- Soul of the Pirate
- Volcano Loot Box
- Shark Attack Loot Box
- Falco
- Beaston
- Show Off action (Zasil and Agent Hop)
- The Magic Stick
- Skull Hunter Grenade
- High-end Controller
- Cobra Flash avatar
- Cobra Flash banner
- Trendy Driver Bundle
- Jovial Driver Bundle
- Bathing Ducky Loot Box
- Dancing Panda
- The Adventure Dawn Bundle
- The Tropic Rumble Bundle
- Cobra Strike
- Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine
- Scythe of Snow
- Flame Wings
- Clown Car
- 10x M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (30 September)
- 5x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September)
- 5x Incubator Voucher (30 September)
- Switching Steps
- Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco
- Katana – Season of Pink
- Pickup Truck – Flame Draco
- 5x Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to access the event and receive rewards in Free Fire MAX
Users can follow thees steps to collect rewards through the new Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: First, gamers should open the Lucky Wheel event interface in the battle royale title by clicking on the icon in the top right corner.
Step 2: Next, click on the button in the center of the wheel to get a Lucky Discount at random.
Step 3: After obtaining a discount, players can purchase one item at the given discount. They may even refresh the prize pool if they do not like the item.
Individuals may have to spend a good number of diamonds to get a selection with desirable rewards. Thus, only those with enough diamonds should proceed.