Free Fire MAX Luna Top-Up event guide: Get free Luna character and bundle

Every new version of Free Fire MAX and Free Fire brings new additions to different in-game sections. Out of all these new introductions, players are generally the most excited for the arrival of new characters with unique abilities. Garena rarely disappoints fans while adding new characters to the game.

The OB36 update featured the release of the Tatsuya character, which arrived alongside a series of events in September 2022. The OB37 version is nearing its release, and Garena has introduced yet another character. Luna is the name of the latest character joining the lineup of characters with passive abilities.

Instead of getting this character from the store, players will be able to obtain Luna through the in-game top-up section alongside costume bundles.

Luna Top-Up: How to purchase diamonds to claim the latest Free Fire MAX character

The Luna Top-Up event will be active from November 9 to November 13 (Image via Garena)

The Luna Top-Up event went live in the game on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. As per the in-game schedule, this latest top-up event will remain active until November 13, 2022. Therefore, fans should have enough time to purchase diamonds in the game and claim the following rewards for free:

Rewards in the Luna Top-Up event

The Luna Top-Up event is offering three rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the three rewards that players can claim through the Luna Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Luna's Her Majesty Bundle and Luna Character: Unlock at a top-up of 100 diamonds

Unlock at a top-up of 100 diamonds Urban Hunter Bundle: Unlocks at a top-up of 500 diamonds

It is worth noting that Luna's Her Majesty Bundle is a set of items containing the character's exclusive outfits in-game (only usable with her), alongside 900 Universal Fragments that players can use to upgrade any ability.

How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Different diamond bundles are available in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can purchase diamonds and claim rewards via the Luna Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and log into the game using your preferred alternative.

If you are using a guest account to sign into the game, your in-game data will be lost after an update or uninstallation of the app. This is why it makes more sense to bind your account, allowing you to save your progress online while synchronizing Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: After entering the game, tap the diamond icon at the lobby's top.

Step 3: On the "Top-Up" tab, you can spot the following diamond bundles:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Purchasing the bundle with 100 diamonds will unlock the first two rewards of the Luna Top-Up event. Players interested in obtaining all three items must opt for the 520-diamond bundle, as all three prizes become claimable after the purchase of at least 500 diamonds.

Step 4: Confirm the purchase by choosing your desired transaction method.

You can claim the rewards after topping up diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once you have bought the diamonds, switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab, where you can claim the prizes from the Luna Top-Up event.

Poll : 0 votes