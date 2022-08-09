Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get Universe Shatter Gloo Wall and more rewards

Garena added multiple Luck Royales to the Free Fire MAX India server this week, featuring an exclusive set of rewards.

The developers have now launched a new iteration of the Moco Store even before the previous one was over. This time around, players will have an opportunity to collect an exciting range of Gloo Wall skins and blades.

The newly added Moco Store commenced on 9 August 2022 and will remain open in Free Fire MAX until 15 August 2022.

Players are certainly getting a great deal through this Luck Royale. The items available would likely cost higher if they were to be bought from the in-game store.

New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX: Available items, pool and more

In Free Fire MAX, the Moco Store is mostly preferred by players who go all in and spend their accumulated diamonds. This is because they know they'll get a certain item after a few attempts.

Players have to select one item from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. The available items in both sections are as follows:

Grand Prizes

The Grand Prizes include all Gloo Wall skins (Image via Garena)

Gloo Wall – Universe Shatter

Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic

Gloo Wall – Rebel Academy

Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury

Gloo Wall – Taunting Dino

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Bonus Prizes

The Bonus Prizes include blades (Image via Garena)

Futurnetic Slicer

Underworld Curl

Emerald Slicer

Soundwave Thrasher

Golden Blade

Haven Warrior Slasher

After players have selected the items, they need to make spins from the following pool to draw the rewards:

The six items up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Sterling Conqueror (Blue) Token Box 1

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)

Two previously selected items

Once players receive one of the items, it will not be repeated again, thus increasing their chances of getting the Grand Prize. The spin's price also gradually increases, with the final cost being 499 diamonds.

The price of spins is as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Hence, the overall cost of acquiring a Gloo Wall skin and a blade, alongside four other items, is 874 diamonds.

Steps to access Free Fire MAX Moco Store to draw rewards

Here is a simple guide to collecting rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players can first access the Moco Store by clicking on Luck Royale and selecting the option featuring Gloo Walls and Blades.

Once gamers have selected the items, they cannot change them (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must select one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize to proceed. They should note that there is no return once they have confirmed their selection.

Step 3: Finally, players can make a spin using diamonds to acquire rewards randomly.

Since players can draw the Grand Prize and the Bonus Prize in the final two spins, only those who have the resources to complete all the spins are advised to proceed.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh