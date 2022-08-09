Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get Universe Shatter Gloo Wall and more rewards

Garena added multiple Luck Royales to the Free Fire MAX India server this week, featuring an exclusive set of rewards.
The developers have now launched a new iteration of the Moco Store even before the previous one was over. This time around, players will have an opportunity to collect an exciting range of Gloo Wall skins and blades.
The newly added Moco Store commenced on 9 August 2022 and will remain open in Free Fire MAX until 15 August 2022.
Players are certainly getting a great deal through this Luck Royale. The items available would likely cost higher if they were to be bought from the in-game store.
New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX: Available items, pool and more
In Free Fire MAX, the Moco Store is mostly preferred by players who go all in and spend their accumulated diamonds. This is because they know they'll get a certain item after a few attempts.
Players have to select one item from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. The available items in both sections are as follows:
Grand Prizes
- Gloo Wall – Universe Shatter
- Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic
- Gloo Wall – Rebel Academy
- Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury
- Gloo Wall – Taunting Dino
- Gloo Wall – Hysteria
Bonus Prizes
- Futurnetic Slicer
- Underworld Curl
- Emerald Slicer
- Soundwave Thrasher
- Golden Blade
- Haven Warrior Slasher
After players have selected the items, they need to make spins from the following pool to draw the rewards:
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Sterling Conqueror (Blue) Token Box 1
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)
- Two previously selected items
Once players receive one of the items, it will not be repeated again, thus increasing their chances of getting the Grand Prize. The spin's price also gradually increases, with the final cost being 499 diamonds.
The price of spins is as follows:
- 1st spin – 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin – 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin – 49 diamonds
- 4th spin – 99 diamonds
- 5th spin – 199 diamonds
- 6th spin – 499 diamonds
Hence, the overall cost of acquiring a Gloo Wall skin and a blade, alongside four other items, is 874 diamonds.
Steps to access Free Fire MAX Moco Store to draw rewards
Here is a simple guide to collecting rewards in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Players can first access the Moco Store by clicking on Luck Royale and selecting the option featuring Gloo Walls and Blades.
Step 2: Players must select one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize to proceed. They should note that there is no return once they have confirmed their selection.
Step 3: Finally, players can make a spin using diamonds to acquire rewards randomly.
Since players can draw the Grand Prize and the Bonus Prize in the final two spins, only those who have the resources to complete all the spins are advised to proceed.