Free Fire MAX OB34 update: How to download, link, file size, and more for Android and iOS devices

Streamlined updates are one of the key principles to success for Garena's prominent shooter, Free Fire, and its MAX variant. The developers ensure mobile gamers get the best experience from the shooter title every time. They do this by bringing in the most significant Open Beta (OB) updates.

Nearly two months after the OB33's launch, Garena finally rolled out the subsequent version on May 25. i.e., the OB34 update. However, since updates need to be acquired by following technical procedures, most players often get stuck and consequently disappointed.

If Free Fire MAX gamers have not yet retrieved their FF IDs after the OB34 update, they can do this by going through this article. Interestingly, if they do so, they will get a chance (only valid till May 31) to claim exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Everything from downloading to accessing new updates in OB34 iteration for all users

Generally, mobile gamers play the battle royale title on either Android or iOS devices. These two platforms are entirely different. Hence, for each, users need to critically adhere to certain guidelines before downloading and installing the shooter.

Guide to installing Free Fire MAX on Android and iOS devices

Google Play Store will allow users to install Free Fire MAX on Android devices (Image via Google Play)

Individuals will have to follow the simple steps below to install FF MAX on their preferred devices.

Step 1: First, they must go to the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the Apple App Store (for iOS users).

App Store allows users to install FF MAX for iOS (Image via Apple)

Step 2: Search for "Free Fire MAX" in the provided search options.

Step 3: Select the most appropriate result and click on the 'Update' button to start the update process immediately.

Step 4: After installing the update successfully, users will have to log in to their FF ID using their previously used platforms such as Facebook, Google, and others.

Note: If users face problems installing the update, they should uninstall the foregoing app from the device and reinstall the same title again by following the said steps.

FF MAX download links

Garena's official page for downloading FF and its MAX version (Image via Garena)

While global users outside India can install Garena's flagship titles through the app stores (on Android and iOS) effortlessly, Indian users may face issues doing so due to the ban of the original title in the country. Hence, they are exclusively provided with a download page by Garena.

They need to land on the official page and download the APK file, followed by the installation. However, this only works for Android users.

Here is the link to the official page for the FF MAX APK file.

Direct links to the said app stores:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/my/app/garena-free-fire-max/id1480516829

Users can copy the above links and open them in their preferred browsers to get directed to the game in their respective stores.

File size

The size of Free Fire MAX on the Google Play Store is around 536 MB, and on the App Store, it is about 1 GB.

However, it should be noted that the file size may vary slightly depending on the device. Moreover, the mentioned size only depicts the game's size without any internal packages.

Users must download them through the in-game download center, further consuming 1-2 GB of storage on their devices. Therefore, it is highly recommended to have at least 2.5 GB to 3 GB of space available before moving to the download procedure.

