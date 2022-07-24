Free Fire MAX OB35 update Elite Pass end date

Free Fire MAX's OB35 update version has been able to fascinate gamers with its brand new UI (especially logo) and several new features since its launch on July 20.

In addition to streamlined updates, developers maintain different periodic and permanent events circulating within the battle royale title with refreshed items.

Elite Pass is one of the most popular recurring events in Free Fire MAX, offering gamers several premium collectibles at a meager diamond price. Diamonds are the in-game currencies of FF MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Elite Pass details for the OB35 update

Season 50 Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

The Elite Pass is a seasonal event that refreshes its prize pool every month. The season 50 Elite Pass called the Bumble Rumblers is accessible via the in-game Fire Pass section.

The season rolled out on July 1 and will conclude on August 1 with a new iteration, i.e., season 51.

Both spending and non-spending Free Fire MAX gamers can acquire collectibles through this seasonal event. However, the former will get pretty much more attractive and fancy items.

Listing the grand prizes in the Bumble Rumblers Elite Pass (season 50)

Each reward in the Elite Pass requires a particular amount of EP badges. Gamers can only claim a specific prize if they have enough badges for that particular item. EP badges can be earned by completing daily tasks in Free Fire MAX.

Free Pass rewards (can be claimed for free):

Wasp Stripline T-shirt - 40 badges

Luminous T-shirt - 100 badges

Bumble Threat Parachute - 200 badges

Wasp Danger Backpack - 225 badges

Elite Pass rewards:

Pickup truck - Apocalyptic Swarm - 0 badges

Yellow Stripeline Jacket - 15 badges

Cyborg Piercer bundle (female) - 50 badges

Bumble Slicer (Parang skin) - 80 badges

Apocalyptic Swarm Skyboard - 100 badges

Parafal - Bumble Attack - 125 badges

1x Evolution Stone - 140 badges

Wasp Danger Loot box - 150 badges

Grenade - Apocalyptic Swarm - 200 badges

Elite Pass Exclusive Loot chest - 250 badges

Steps to buy season 50 Bumble Rumblers Elite Pass

It is worth buying Elite Pass season 50 (Image via Garena)

Still, a few days are left until the current Elite Pass is over. Interested users can go through the following steps to enroll and claim all the mentioned grand prizes instantly.

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire MAX and tap on the Fire Pass option in the lobby.

Step 2: Subsequently, click the 'Upgrade' button to proceed.

Step 3: Users will spot two sections: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. They can choose any of them as per their desire.

The former only charges 499 diamonds while the latter charges 999 diamonds. The expensive one provides users with a bit more privilege and access to many rewards instantly.

However, going for the cheaper one is highly recommended if gamers cannot afford 999 diamonds, as a normal Elite Pass is sufficient.

An Elite Pass is arguably the best way to claim exclusive, fresh, and attractive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX at lower diamonds need.

