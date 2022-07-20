Free Fire MAX OB35 version features, expected update size, and release date in India

After a long wait, Free Fire MAX users will finally get to experience the exciting upcoming features in the new version of the game. Garena has officially revealed the release date and is gearing up to deliver the OB35 update in July.

The teasers have presented a comprehensive picture of the new features, including a new map with futuristic mechanics. The partnership with Justin Bieber will also keep gamers engaged during the upcoming months.

Free Fire MAX OB35 version: All you need to know

The new update of Free Fire MAX will go live tomorrow (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to the announcement, the Free Fire MAX OB35 version will go live on 20 July 2022, i.e., tomorrow. Gamers will not have access to the game during the maintenance period, which is a common occurrence on patch day.

The version is expected to go live between 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Players can download the new version through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store once it is available. However, gamers will have to wait for the maintenance period to end before they can access the game.

Features

Garena has revealed the new features through teasers on their official social media handles and an animated video titled Kelly Show S03 E03 | 5th Anniversary. A few of the key features are as follows:

New map with Anti-Gravity Zones and Magic Portals

Daily task rework to provide a wide variety of options to gamers of all levels

UI optimization, including icon, font, logo, and animation

Replay highlights and a new command wheel acting as a quick menu

Gloo Wall quick cast option

AC80 will be available to users for reaching Gold III in the new Clash Squad season

Scoreboard upgrade in the Clash Squad mode

Craftland mode, including player vs enemy mode

Super Medkits

Council Hall and Maze spawn adjustment

Weapon Balancing: G36, M24, M1887, Famas-III, Scar, M14-III, and UMP.

War Chest rework enables gamers to reroll the items.

Miguel character rework

New Bizon SMG with great damage

Gamers can read about the Free Fire OB35 update patch notes for more information.

Update size

Gamers will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their devices (Image via Garena)

The developers have not officially announced the size of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. However, based on previous updates, users can expect the patch to be around 400 to 600 MB on iOS devices and 350 to 500 MB on Android devices.

Rewards

The list of rewards that can be claimed (Image via Garena)

Similar to previous updates, gamers will receive additional rewards for downloading the patch. The incentives for this patch include 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Pet Food, and 150x Universal Fragments. After the maintenance period comes to an end, players can sign in and collect these through the events tab before 23 July 2022.

