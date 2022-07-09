Garena Free Fire Justin Bieber character: Price, ability, release date and all you need to know

Garena has unveiled Free Fire's next big collaboration. The upcoming crossover event has been tagged as the biggest anniversary celebration for the game, which will feature a partnership with global icon Justin Bieber.

The collaborative event will introduce a fifth anniversary celebration song , sung by the 28-year-old singer. Much like the fourth anniversary events, fans can expect the introduction of a new character based on Bieber's persona. He has been named J Biebs and will most likely debut next month.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about Justin Bieber's character in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire x Justin Bieber: All about the upcoming J Biebs character

J Biebs has been included in the OB35 Advance Server as a mystery character, which implies that he will arrive in the game after the release of the patch update later this month. Thus, users can expect the official release date for the Justin Bieber character to be between 20 - 23 July.

The character will be visible in the in-game section, but will likely not be available for purchase in the store. It may be after the fifth anniversary performance of Justin Bieber, set to take place in the second half of August 2022.

Initially, Justin Bieber's character will be available exclusively in a fifth anniversary-themed event (a top-up event or prize pool-based). After this, users can get the character at an expected price of 599 diamonds in the in-game store.

J Biebs will have a passive ability

In the meantime, users can try out J Biebs in the Advance Server as one of the two mystery characters. The special survival ability of the character will have a passive activation mode, which will benefit the whole squad due with its EP-related capabilities.

J Biebs has a passive ability named Silent Sentinel (Image via Garena)

J Biebs's ability, named "Silent Sentinel," will work for allies within his five-meter range. The effects of the skill will allow teammates to block 7% damage with their EP instead of HP, and the used points will then get added up to the player's EP bar.

The Free Fire passive ability will have the following attributes at different levels:

Level 1:

Range - 6m

Damage Reduction - 7%

Level 2:

Range - 8m

Damage Reduction - 7%

Level 3:

Range - 8m

Damage Reduction - 10%

Level 4:

Range - 10m

Damage Reduction - 10%

Level 5:

Range - 10m

Damage Reduction - 15%

Level 6:

Range - 12m

Damage Reduction - 15%

Players will also be able to unlock the upcoming Free Fire character through the LINK system for free.

Note: Players should note that the release date and price are mere speculations. Fans will get the confirmed updates regarding J Biebs's release in the upcoming days. In the meantime, they can continue playing Free Fire (or the MAX variant in the case of India fans).

