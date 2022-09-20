Free Fire MAX OB36 update: Expected maintenance schedule, release date, and confirmed features

Updates have been critical to the growth of Free Fire MAX as they add a lot of new content to the game. The battle royale title's upcoming OB36 update is expected to arrive very soon and has generated a lot of excitement within the community.

As with previous updates, there will be a maintenance period to ensure a smooth transition to the new version. During this period, players will not be able to access the game's servers. If they try to access them, they will encounter an error message on their screens, stating:

"Server will be ready soon."

Expected maintenance schedule of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update

Maintenance break runs during the day and lasts for around 8 hours (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX's maintenance period for the Indian server typically begins in the morning, somewhere between 9 am and 9:30 am IST. It runs for several hours and extends until 5 pm or 5:30 pm IST. Hence, the maintenance period of the OB36 update is expected to run between 9 am to 5 pm on 21 September 2022.

These timings have been estimated based on past releases, but the official maintenance schedule will be released one day before the update goes live.

Fans can follow the game's social media channels for any developments regarding the upcoming update and its maintenance schedule.

Release date of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update

New patch will be released on 21 September (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Free Fire MAX's in-game news section, the OB36 update will go live on 21 September 2022. Through a new event, Garena will be giving out free rewards to players who download the update on their devices.

The Login After Patch event will run from 21 September 2022 to 26 September 2022. The login rewards are as follows:

Login 1 day: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Login 2 days: Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Login 3 days: Gold Royale Voucher

Login 4 days: Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Login 5 days: Incubator Voucher

Players must make sure they sign in every day of the event to get the different items listed above.

Confirmed features of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update

Listed below are some of the confirmed features coming to the game with the OB36 update (as seen in the official 'Kelly Show S03E04'):

Clash Squad mode on the new Nexterra map

Upgradability of weapons in Clash Squad mode

New weapon – Treatment Laser Gun

New Grenade – Gloo Melter

Weapon Adjustments (VSS, PARAFAL, and PLASMA)

Ability to unlock permanent gun skins for free

Changes to Battle Royale (Revival Points)

Instant feedback report

Special Team-Up Bonus

Fere Craftland room

Readers can read about these features in detail by clicking on this link.

Apart from these additions, a lot of content from the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is expected to make its way to the game with the new update. However, their introduction isn't guaranteed, and developers may tweak them further before making them available in the battle royale title.

