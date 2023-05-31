Free Fire MAX OB40 update, server status, features and rewards

Garena is back with Free Fire MAX OB40 update after two successful updates in 2023. In the new update, the developers have covered all the significant aspects and delivered a good mix of adjustments and fresh content. While few players have already got the taste of features in the OB40 Advance Server that ended a few days back, others have finally got the opportunity now.

The update is already available on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. On the other side of the update, players can dive directly into the boatload of features and events the developers have queued.

All details regarding the update’s features, server status, and more are provided in the section below.

Free Fire MAX OB40 update: Server status, features, and other details

Free Fire MAX OB40 update has already become available for download. Unlike the regular lengthy maintenance spell, Garena has kept the servers online, and players can play the game after updating to the latest version. Additionally, individuals can still access the servers from the older version until June 2, 2023, according to the post by the developers on the game’s social media handles.

Here are the other details about the OB40 update:

Features

A variety of features have been added to the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX OB40 update is a complete game changer. Some of the key changes are as follows:

New Achievement System with titles

Duo Active Skills mode in Clash Squad

Gloo Maker for everyone, even after the revival

Better loot on Super Revival

In-game quest as part of 6th Anniversary celebration

Loot Adjustment in battle royale mode

Changes in Safe Zone Shrink Speed

Shotgun, SMG, Pistol, and more weapon adjustment

New Awakened Alok with Party Remix skill

New Sonia character with Nano Lifeshield ability

Character rework and ability adjustment

Backpack management and loot optimization

Loadout adjustment

Adjustment of Auto aim on knocked-down enemies

Lobby redesign

Map pool adjustment

Performance changes

Craftland changes

Players can read more about the new features introduced in the Free Fire MAX OB40 update features here.

Events and rewards

Here is one of the many events made available inside the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The events around the new Free Fire MAX OB40 began on the Indian server a few days before the update. Players can sign in daily until June 6, 2023, to receive on free Room Card that they can use to create unlimited custom rooms for 24 hours.

On top of this, players are also entitled to receive multiple mythic gun skin trials for free. They only have to sign in once while the event (until June 6, 2023) to receive an array of rare skins. The available options are M1887 Incedium Burst, Desert Eagle Fishy Delight, Woodpecker Ace Gamer, AWM Mossy Vinehorn, UMP Gators Papercut, MP5 Candy Bunny, Thompson Galactic Panthera, AK47 Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era), Groza Thunder Electrified, and SCAR Ultimate Titan.

Besides this, players will also get additional items for downloading the resource pack.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

