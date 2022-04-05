Free Fire MAX PC installation guide: Best emulators and how to download

Free Fire MAX is a popular mobile battle royale title, and many players would like to play it on their PCs. To achieve this, they will have to download applications known as emulators.

Because there are so many different emulators accessible on the internet, gamers are sometimes bewildered about which one to use. After all, each choice has characteristics that set it apart from others.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion, and the choice of emulator could vary between users.

Best emulators to try for playing Free Fire MAX

Listed below are the finest emulators, alongside their requirements and download links:

BlueStacks

RAM: At least 4 GB of RAM (Note that having 4 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

CPU: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor

Download BlueStacks from here.

MEmu Play

RAM: 2 GB (4GB for x64 system)

CPU: 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

OS: XP SP3/Win7/Win8/Win10

HDD: 5 GB of hard disk free space

Latest Windows DirectX 11/Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

Visit this URL to download MEmu Play

Nox Player

RAM: 1.5 GB of RAM

CPU: At least a dual-core processor; both Intel and AMD are OK

OS: Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8/10 and DirectX 9.0c

HDD: 1 GB available under installation path, 1.5 GB available hard drive space

Supports Open GL 2.0 or above

Clicking on this link will take players to the emulator’s website.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX on these emulators

All the emulators mentioned above feature common steps to download Free Fire MAX, and here are the exact details:

Step 1: Once the desired emulator is installed, users have to open the Google Play Store on it.

Step 2: As the next step, they have to use the search bar and lookup ‘Free Fire MAX.’

Gamers have to use Google Play Store to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Players must then tap on the ‘Install’ button. The game will soon be downloaded and on their PCs.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, individuals can open the game and sign in using their accounts.

Later, they can set the settings according to their preferences and enjoy playing Free Fire MAX.

Edited by Ravi Iyer