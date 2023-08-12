Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring: Get Mars Warclasher Bundle and more rewards

All the previously launched Rampage-themed bundles are once again accessible in Free Fire MAX. Garena has released a new Rampage Ring with Mars Warclasher Bundle from the previous year as one of the key rewards up for grabs. On the other hand, the other items are also equally tempting to obtain. However, the rewards are not available for free.

Moreover, you cannot use vouchers or previously owned Universal Ring Tokens during this Luck Royale. Thus, the only way ahead is to spend diamonds. The following section contains all the details about the Luck Royale.

Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring provides exclusive bundles

Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring event interface (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring was added to Free Fire MAX on August 12, 2023, featuring the entire collection of Rampage-themed outfits as the rewards. You need to spend 20 diamonds on a single spin, while the 10+1 spins are offered at 200 diamonds.

The rewards available in the new Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring are outlined below:

Mars Warclasher Bundle

Azure Stormbringer Bundle

Frost Saberbooth Bundle

Plague Phantom Bundle

1x Re-Unity Token

2x Re-Unity Tokens

3x Re-Unity Tokens

5x Re-Unity Tokens

10x Re-Unity Tokens

Initially, you may receive any reward from the prize pool. However, the Re-Unity Tokens that you receive in the process can be used to redeem other outfits.

List of items available in the exchange section of Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring (Image via Garena)

The items in the exchange section comprise the following:

Mars Warclasher Bundle – 400x Re-Unity Tokens

Azure Stormbringer Bundle – 250x Re-Unity Tokens

Frost Saberbooth Bundle – 200x Re-Unity Tokens

Plague Phantom Bundle – 200x Re-Unity Tokens

Nebula Rogue Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Ventus Rogue Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Shadow Earthshaker Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Famine Felon Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Vermilion Whirlwind Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Aqua Rogue Bundle – 150x Re-Unity Tokens

Sports Car Ventus – 80x Re-Unity Tokens

Night Scythe – 60x Re-Unity Tokens

Mythos Four Backpack – 40x Re-Unity Tokens

Fight or Flight – 30x Re-Unity Tokens

Volcanic Whirlwind Skyboard – 30x Re-Unity Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Re-Unity Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Re-Unity Tokens

1x Cube Fragment – 5x Re-Unity Tokens

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Re-Unity Tokens

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Re-Unity Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Re-Unity Tokens

Night Bite (Charge Buster + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Re-Unity Tokens

There are no restrictions on the number of items you can redeem.

Procedure to collect Mars Warclasher Bundle and other rewards from Free Fire MAX Rampage Ring

Here are the instructions that you may repeat to receive the rewards in your account:

Select the Rampage Ring option from the list (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section and select the Rampage Ring tab.

Step 2: Spend diamonds to make spins. You may continue this step until you have received the preferred bundle or accumulated sufficient tokens to redeem it.

Step 3: Access the Exchange section of the event by clicking the option in the top right corner.

Step 4: Press the “Exchange” button and confirm the selection to receive the skin.

You can finally equip it through the vault section of your account.

