Free Fire MAX Rate Up event: Get Fishy Delight Desert Eagle, Space Trip Mini Uzi, and more

Gun skins play a crucial role in Free Fire MAX as they not only enhance the appearance of firearms but also provide improved attributes that increase their overall effectiveness. These skins can be obtained through various means, such as events, Luck Royales, and weapon loot crates.

A new Rate Up event has been added to the Free Fire MAX Indian server featuring multiple attractive gun skins, among other rewards. The Fishy Delight Desert Eagle and Space Trip Mini Uzi are key highlights of the event that users can acquire by spending diamonds.

New Free Fire MAX Rate Up event provides permanent gun skins

The new Rate Up event went live in Free Fire MAX on March 31 and will be available until April 13. The event's concept is relatively straightforward, offering players a 10x higher chance to obtain their desired prize.

Users can select one of the three Free Fire gun skins for this Rate Up and subsequently make spins to receive rewards randomly. A single spin costs 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 spins will cost 180 diamonds.

Individuals will receive the following items from the prize pool:

Fishy Delight Desert Eagle

Space Trip Mini Uzi

UMP – Tiger Papercut

MP40 – Haven Warrior

MAG7 – Amber Megacypher

PARAFAL – Wraith Patrol

SVD – Viper Gangster

G18 – Lava Lustre

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023)

Sneaky Clown (MP40 + XM8) Weapon Loot Crate

Operano (Groza + M82B) Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Cube Fragment

Secret Clue

Bonfire

Supply Crate

The prize pool of the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

Since there is no exact probability associated with obtaining the grand prize, some players might spend only a few hundred diamonds and get their desired items, while others may end up spending thousands of diamonds and still not receive the same.

Steps to collect rewards from the newly added Rate Up event in Free Fire MAX

Here are the instructions you can follow to add Fishy Delight Desert Eagle and more items to your in-game collection:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and access the events area.

Select Rate Up 10x and click the go button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Rate Up 10X tab from the menu and click the Go button to access the new event interface.

Step 3: You will be prompted to select the desired legendary skin that you wish to have a 10x chance of obtaining.

Step 4: After confirming the item, you may spend diamonds to make a spin and receive the rewards.

After acquiring a particular gun skin, it will be sent directly to your game account, and you can then equip it from the weapon section.

