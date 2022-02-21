Free Fire MAX rewards: How to get permanent gun skins and Diamond Royale vouchers this week

Now that Free Fire is banned in India, many battle royale gamers are shifting to Free Fire MAX. The enhanced version features the same events and accessories that the banned game offers its players.

Cosmetics are sought after in Free Fire MAX, and the recent Step Up event offers mobile gamers quite a handful of them. The event commenced on 16 February 2022 and will conclude on 22 February 2022.

Step Up event in Free Fire MAX

Step Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Step Up event is a tier-based reward system where players can start from the lowest tier and then work their way up to the highest one. There are three tiers in total, and once players have obtained all the rewards in the lowest tier, they can unlock the next tier and so on.

Here is the list of accessories that players can obtain by spinning in the lowest tier:

MP – Vampire Malevolence

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 March 2022)

Summon Airdrop

The various tiers of the Step Up event (Image via Garena)

Players will be assigned a random item once they draw. The number of diamonds that players have to spend per tier is given below:

Lowest Tier

First draw – 9 diamonds

Second draw – 19 diamonds

Third draw – 39 diamonds

Fourth draw – 69 diamonds

Fifth draw – 99 diamonds

Middle Tier

First draw – 29 diamonds

Second draw – 49 diamonds

Third draw – 99 diamonds

Fourth draw – 199 diamonds

Highest Tier

First draw – 79 diamonds

Second draw – 199 diamonds

Third draw – 499 diamonds

Hence, the total cost to obtain all the items in the lowest tier is 235 diamonds, the middle tier is 376 diamonds, and the highest tier is 777 diamonds. If Free Fire MAX players want to acquire all the items, they must pay 1388 diamonds.

How to take part in the Step Up event?

Gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should open the battle royale game and then tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: They must then tap on the Step Up option.

Step 3: Once the page opens, players should tap on “Go To.”

Step 4: They will then be able to draw by spending the diamonds necessary.

