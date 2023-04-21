Free Fire MAX Rune Ring: How to get Rune Enchanter Bundle, Festival Celebration emote, and more

The leaks about the new Rune Ring in Free Fire MAX have turned out to be accurate, and the Luck Royale is finally accessible to players. A key highlight of the event is the Rune Enchanter Bundle, the newest entrant in the Selected brand. The emote and the backpack are especially enticing.

To collect the rewards, players will have to utilize diamonds for spins in the new Luck Royale. They also have the opportunity to use special Enchanter Tokens that can be acquired through spins and exchange them for multiple items.

Rune Enchanter Bundle is now available in Free Fire MAX

Rune Ring Luck Royale is the newest release in the game. It features three mythic items - the Rune Enchanter Bundle, the Lake Spirits Backpack, and the Festival Celebration emote. A single spin in the event will cost you 20 diamonds. You may also use multiple spins, with 10+1 spins priced at 200 diamonds.

While players have the option to utilize tokens and get the rewards, there is no fixed probability of attaining a particular item. They may obtain one of the following items randomly:

Rune Enchanter Bundle

Lake Sprits Backpack

Festival Celebration emote

10x Enchanter Tokens

5x Enchanter Tokens

2x Enchanter Tokens

Enchanter Token

The event also has an exchange section that features the following items:

Rune Enchanter Bundle – 200x Enchanter Tokens

Festival Celebration emote – 75x Enchanter Tokens

Lake Sprits Backpack – 40x Enchanter Tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023) – 8x Enchanter Tokens

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Enchanter Tokens

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Enchanter Tokens

Pet Food – 1x Enchanter Token

The developers have set a redemption limit of three on the Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Loot Crates.

Steps to get Rune Enchanter Bundle in Free Fire MAX

You can access the Rune Ring and make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

You may follow the steps given below to receive rewards via the newly added Rune Ring in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After accessing your Free Fire MAX account, load up the Luck Royale section by clicking on the specified option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: A long list of available Luck Royales will be displayed on your screen.

Step 3: Select the Rune Ring from the available options to load up the event interface.

Step 4: Utilize diamonds to make spins and receive items from the prize pool.

You can utilize the tokens and exchange them for the rewards (Image via Garena)

If you have received the bundle alongside the desired item, you may equip it through the vault. On the other hand, if you did not receive the preferred item but have collected enough tokens, you may head to the exchange section by clicking on the icon in the top right corner and then trade the tokens.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes