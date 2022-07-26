Free Fire MAX September Elite Pass leaks: New outfits, start date, and other rewards revealed

When it comes to purchasing cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, the Elite Pass is without a doubt the most economical option. It includes at least two different outfits, a number of jackets, different skins, and more content at a fraction of the original cost.

However, the pass is not available for free and can only be purchased with diamonds. Even after spending a premium in-game currency, players still need to complete missions, earn badges, or directly purchase them to access the rewards.

Details of Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass for September

Elite Pass Season 50 Elite Pass will end in a few days (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass will be released on September 1, 2022, and will be available for the entire bundle. The developers will also provide gamers with an option to pre-order the pass a few days prior, i.e., around August 29, 2022, where gamers will also receive additional cosmetics.

The pass price is expected to remain the same, and the Elite Pass on the Indian server will set players back by 499 diamonds. In comparison, the Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds, and this price will vary depending on the server that players are on.

While users will also have a free variant, the available rewards are insignificant compared to the pass' paid counterpart.

Leaked rewards

Generally, leaks for any pass pour in a few months ahead of its release. Here is a leaked list of a few free as well as paid rewards that are expected to be a part of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52 in September:

Sports Car – Metal Jaws at 0 Badge

Ocean Beast Avatar at 5 Badges

Shark Fright Avatar Avatar at 10 Badges

Jaw Smile Jacket at 15 Badges

Death Tooth Banner at 30 Badges

Hungry Fishy T-Shirt at 40 Badges

Megan Tuanter Bundle at 50 Badges

Kar98k – Apex Underwater at 80 Badges

Fright Bite T-Shirt and Ocean Runner Skyboard at 100 Badges

Shark Fright Banner at 115 Badges

AUG – Apex Underwater at 125 Badges

Death Tooth Avatar at 135 Badges

Ocean Monster Banner and Metal Jaws Loot Box at 150 Badges

Flesh Devourer Parachute and Grenade – Flesh Devourer at 200 Badges

Hollow Swallow Backpack and Megajaw Tormentor Bundle at 225 Badges

It is important to note that these are still leaked rewards and must be taken with a pinch of salt as they are subject to change. These may or may not be released with the release of the Elite Pass in September. Gamers can catch a visual glimpse of the items in the video provided above.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass vs. Elite Bundle: Which is more cost-effective?

The two variants in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, and the Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds, which is double the price. In addition, users will receive 50 additional EP badges, which gives gamers a head start. The latter is arguably not a suitable option for gamers on a tight budget as the additional perks are not substantial even when the pre-order reward is considered.

However, this does not mean that the Elite Bundle is terrible. This variant is particularly useful for players with tons of spare in-game currency who are looking to leapfrog ahead of the competition.

