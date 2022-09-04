Free Fire MAX Slaughter Party incubator: How to get Phantom Bunny Bundle this week

Over the past several months, Garena has reintroduced an assortment of cosmetics into Free Fire and its MAX version, including some exciting bundles. The Slaughter Party incubator, which was previously accessible in the battle royale game in December 2019, has again been made accessible on the Indian server recently.

Due to the high cost of acquiring the rewards in the incubator, the rewards in the older ones have turned relatively rare. Consequently, many gamers constantly urge the developers to relaunch them in battle royale.

Garena has heard the players and brought back a rare incubator allowing them to get their hands on six rare outfits in Free Fire MAX.

Slaughter Party incubator relaunched in Free Fire MAX

Garena has relaunched the incubator back in Free Fire MAX today, i.e., 4 September 2022, and the users will stand a chance to draw rewards until 10 September 2022.

They cannot obtain the bundles directly and will have to spin to get the materials. A single spin will cost them 40 diamonds, and a pack of five will take them back by 180 diamonds.

They will draw rewards at random, depending on their luck. The list of items available in the incubator spins is as follows:

Users can get 12 items from the spins (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Carnival Carnage

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Lucky Pants Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Iris)

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Deep Sea Warriors Badge

Users will have to collect Evolution Stones and Blueprints to draw the outfits. The bundles up for grabs, along with their corresponding prices, are listed below:

A total of six outfits are up for grabs in the event (Image via Garena)

The Phantom Bunny Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 7x Evolution Stone

The Darling Phantom Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 7x Evolution Stone

The Constructor Bunny Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 5x Evolution Stone

The Darling Constructor Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 5x Evolution Stone

The Hare of Despair Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 3x Evolution Stone

The Darling Rampage Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Carnival Carnage and 3x Evolution Stone

How to get rewards from the incubator in Free Fire MAX

Interested users can follow the step-by-step guide given below to draw the rewards from the incubator:

Step 1: They can access their Free Fire MAX account and then open the Luck Royale section.

Players must select Slaughter Party incubator (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals should select the Slaughter Party incubator from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Gamers can make spins using diamonds until they have collected enough materials required for their favorite bundle.

Step 4: Subsequently, players should access the exchange section by clicking on the button in the center of the Luck Royale.

This incubator holds rare outfits; hence, gamers who have previously missed out on the bundles have a good opportunity. Thus, individuals with sufficient diamonds can certainly give it a go. However, unlike Faded Wheels, gamers have no assurance of a particular number of rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen