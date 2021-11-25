Free Fire MAX vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for high-end Android phones?

Developers Garena decided to expand its franchise with the release of Free Fire MAX. The latest title is a significant upgrade to the original title and offers similar characteristics.

The immense popularity of Free Fire in budget smartphones compelled Garena to level up their game and compete in the higher tier alongside other Battle Royale games. As a result, Free Fire MAX was developed in such a manner that it can give a fight to games such as PUBG Mobile.

The comparison between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire MAX is neverending. Therefore, it is better to lay out a parallel comparison and see which one emerges as the best choice for high-end Android devices.

Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile compared

System requirements

Even though both titles are developed for the same category of Android devices, their system requirements vary accordingly.

The system requirements for PUBG Mobile are listed below:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1

RAM: 2 GB

The system requirements for Free Fire MAX are revealed below:

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 2 GB

It is evident that even though both the games require a similar RAM configuration, the major difference lies in the Android version. Free Fire MAX will be accessible through older devices, while PUBG Mobile needs comparatively higher variants.

Game mode

High-end Android devices rarely have a constriction when it comes to using up device space. Therefore, gamers would undoubtedly love to access a variety of options when it comes to game modes.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful Battle Royale games of all time. The title offers various gaming options that keep players engaged even when the basic Battle Royale option bores them.

The developers also develop time-limited modes with unique weapons and characters to add a different dimension.

Free Fire MAX is a major turn-off considering the game modes involved. The title offers Battle Royale and Clash Squad. A new mode named Craftland has been added. But it still falls miles short of what PUBG Mobile has to offer.

Graphics

The graphical output of Free Fire MAX is a major upgrade to what Free Fire had to offer. Gamers can easily see the difference between the two titles when it comes to in-game graphics.

Free Fire MAX offers gamers access to the Ultra HD mode, which makes it even better for user experience. The smooth gameplay has also been an essential factor in bringing in a significant number of players to the franchise.

PUBG Mobile has offered Ultra HD resources right from the very beginning. The game also allows gamers to choose their preferred graphical settings for the best gaming experience.

The basic difference between the two titles is that while PUBG Mobile offers a more realistic output, Free Fire MAX provides animated and vibrant gameplay.

Final verdict

Free Fire MAX can be one of the most successful Battle Royale games in the market. However, PUBG Mobile is slightly better considering the factors involved.

Both titles require almost similar system requirements, but PUBG Mobile takes the pole due to various game modes and the realistic gameplay. Gamers with high-end Android devices will be looking for many features in one game, and PUBG Mobile offers that.

