PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game has better compatibility with low-end Android phones

Garena recently released Free Fire MAX and it has changed the landscape of battle royale gaming on mobile. But when it comes to mobile battle royales, gamers have a lot of options to choose from.

More evidently, the release of Free Fire MAX has drawn several comparisons with other games in the category such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile to name a few.

Garena Free Fire EU @freefireeu

Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!⭐ Clash Squad

⭐ Battle Royale

⭐ Training Grounds

⭐ Interactive Lobby

⭐ CraftlandDownload and join the game now!

All amazing updates awaiting you#FFMAX

#ToTheMax [Free Fire MAX] To the MAX, Join MAX🔥Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!⭐ Clash Squad⭐ Battle Royale⭐ Training Grounds⭐ Interactive Lobby⭐ CraftlandDownload and join the game now!All amazing updates awaiting you #FreeFire #FreeFire EU [Free Fire MAX] To the MAX, Join MAX🔥

Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!⭐ Clash Squad

⭐ Battle Royale

⭐ Training Grounds

⭐ Interactive Lobby

⭐ CraftlandDownload and join the game now!

All amazing updates awaiting you#FreeFire #FFMAX

#ToTheMax #FreeFireEU https://t.co/HzjDtgMXta

Since Free Fire's base audience is circled around low-end Android devices, gamers have been eager to know whether Free Fire MAX is better than PUBG Mobile Lite in the same category.

Parallel comparison between Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite

One of the factors that determines the superiority of any gaming title for low-end Android devices is its compatibility and gameplay. Since low-end Android devices offer less computing power, it goes without saying that games with low-system requirements will be best suited for the device.

Therefore, it becomes mandatory to run a parallel comparison between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX with respect to system requirements and gameplay offered.

Free Fire MAX needs a minimum of 2 GB of RAM along with Android 4.1 and above. Since it is a major upgrade to Free Fire, the device will require well over 1.5 GB of free disk space to run the game seamlessly.

PUBG Mobile Lite needs a mere 1 GB of RAM along with Android 4.0.3 and up for smooth execution. The game is developed for low-end devices and hence takes a little over 700 MB of disk space.

Garena has revamped the gameplay experience by rolling out ultra high quality resources and textures for Free Fire MAX. The game offers a more visually appealing experience and thereby requires more system resources to run.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, PUBG Mobile Lite offers pretty good gaming graphics for low-end devices. Although it is not as exquisite as the standard PUBG Mobile, it is still a great choice for players who wish to enjoy the battle royale game on their low-spec devices.

The final verdict

Even though Garena has done brilliantly by implementing new features to Free Fire MAX, it is best suited for a mid to high-range Android devices. Free Fire MAX can easily compete against PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile for the top spot.

Also Read

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with low-end Android devices and offers a remarkable gaming graphics in the category, it is the better choice above Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer

Edited by Danyal Arabi