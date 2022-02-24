Free Fire MAX Weekly membership: Rewards, price, and all you need to know

For some players, the cost of diamonds in Free Fire MAX is relatively high, limiting them from purchasing the in-game currency. However, due to their desire to get the title’s exclusive items, such gamers continue to look for methods that can offer them diamonds at a reduced cost.

Various approaches may be used for the same objective, with memberships emerging as one of the most appealing. There are two forms of membership available, with Weekly being one of them.

Rewards, price, and more details of Weekly membership in Free Fire MAX

These are the two different types of membership that users can avail (Image via Garena)

Weekly membership entitles gamers to items valued at 875 diamonds (450 diamonds directly, 425-diamond worth of rewards). Players can purchase it for a price of INR 159 in Free Fire MAX.

Additionally, if users enable the subscription, they will receive 100 diamonds for the first time. Consequently, choosing the Weekly membership emerges as a better option than the regular top-ups in the game.

Details about subscription in Free Fire MAX for the membership (Image via Garena)

Here are the details about all the benefits that players will be receiving:

1) Diamonds: 450 (100 instantly after the purchase, 350 for daily-check in, i.e., 50 diamonds each day)

2) Other rewards (425 diamond-worth):

Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge (can be used to obtain badges of Elite Pass)

1x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)

Steps to buying Weekly membership in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Gamers should first launch the game on their devices. Once they reach the main lobby, they must press the ‘Membership’ symbol on the top.

Step 2: They must then press the ‘INR 159’ option under ‘Weekly’ membership and proceed with the payment.

Step 3: After the purchase is complete, users can enjoy the benefits of the Weekly membership.

Users who have the financial means to purchase a Monthly membership are advised to do so rather than buying a Weekly membership multiple times. It provides a better deal in terms of overall diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu