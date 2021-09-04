Free Fire McLaren spin event: How to get MCL-FF Final Lap skin

The Free Fire x McLaren collaboration event went live in July 2021 and brought in many cosmetics for players to collect and relish. The developers recently added a new attractive McLaren collection as part of the collaboration, with MCL-FF being one of the most coveted items.

They added the new MCL-FF Cyber Neon in the top up event, while two new skins have been introduced in the recently started McLaren Royale. Additionally, users can attain the Speed and Style animation from the new event.

How to get MCL-FF Final Lap from McLaren Royale in Free Fire

The event will be available until 10 September (Image via Free Fire)

The new McLaren Royale started on 4 September 2021, featuring several exclusive rewards. Users must spend diamonds to stand a chance to acquire them. They have time until 10 September 2021 to earn all the rewards.

Players will have to make spins to obtain rewards at random based on their luck. A single spin costs 40 diamonds. On the other hand, 10+1 spins will require 400 diamonds.

Prize pool

The prize pool of the McLaren Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the entire prize pool for the McLaren Royale event in Free Fire

Speed and Style

MCL – FF Final Lap

MCL – FF Deep Dive

Stereo Sprinter (Top)

Stereo Dasher (Top)

Stereo Sprinter (Bottom)

Stereo Dasher (Bottom)

Stereo Sprinter (Shoes)

Stereo Dasher (Shoes)

10x McLaren Token – 1

5x McLaren Token – 1

4x McLaren Token – 1

3x McLaren Token – 1

2x McLaren Token – 1

1x McLaren Token – 1

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers are not guaranteed to obtain the MCL-FF Final Lap within a given number of spins. They can continue making spins until they receive the desired item.

McLaren Tokens can be exchanged for items (Image via Free Fire)

Alternatively, they can use McLaren Tokens in exchange for various exclusive rewards from the in-game store. The specifics are as follows:

Speed and Style – 50x McLaren Token

MCL – FF Final Lap – 35x McLaren Token

MCL – FF Deep Dive – 25x McLaren Token

Stereo Sprinter (Top) – 8 McLaren Token

Stereo Dasher (Top) – 8 McLaren Token

Stereo Sprinter (Bottom) – 7 McLaren Token

Stereo Dasher (Bottom) – 7 McLaren Token

Stereo Sprinter (Shoes) – 5 McLaren Token

Stereo Dasher (Shoes) – 5 McLaren Token

MCL – FF Final Lap (24 hours) – 5x McLaren Token

MCL – FF Deep Dive (24 hours) – 3x McLaren Token

