Free Fire McLaren spin event: How to get MCL-FF Final Lap skin

The Free Fire x McLaren collaboration event went live in July 2021 and brought in many cosmetics for players to collect and relish. The developers recently added a new attractive McLaren collection as part of the collaboration, with MCL-FF being one of the most coveted items.
They added the new MCL-FF Cyber Neon in the top up event, while two new skins have been introduced in the recently started McLaren Royale. Additionally, users can attain the Speed and Style animation from the new event.
How to get MCL-FF Final Lap from McLaren Royale in Free Fire
The new McLaren Royale started on 4 September 2021, featuring several exclusive rewards. Users must spend diamonds to stand a chance to acquire them. They have time until 10 September 2021 to earn all the rewards.
Players will have to make spins to obtain rewards at random based on their luck. A single spin costs 40 diamonds. On the other hand, 10+1 spins will require 400 diamonds.
Prize pool
Here is the entire prize pool for the McLaren Royale event in Free Fire
- Speed and Style
- MCL – FF Final Lap
- MCL – FF Deep Dive
- Stereo Sprinter (Top)
- Stereo Dasher (Top)
- Stereo Sprinter (Bottom)
- Stereo Dasher (Bottom)
- Stereo Sprinter (Shoes)
- Stereo Dasher (Shoes)
- 10x McLaren Token – 1
- 5x McLaren Token – 1
- 4x McLaren Token – 1
- 3x McLaren Token – 1
- 2x McLaren Token – 1
- 1x McLaren Token – 1
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
Gamers are not guaranteed to obtain the MCL-FF Final Lap within a given number of spins. They can continue making spins until they receive the desired item.
Alternatively, they can use McLaren Tokens in exchange for various exclusive rewards from the in-game store. The specifics are as follows:
- Speed and Style – 50x McLaren Token
- MCL – FF Final Lap – 35x McLaren Token
- MCL – FF Deep Dive – 25x McLaren Token
- Stereo Sprinter (Top) – 8 McLaren Token
- Stereo Dasher (Top) – 8 McLaren Token
- Stereo Sprinter (Bottom) – 7 McLaren Token
- Stereo Dasher (Bottom) – 7 McLaren Token
- Stereo Sprinter (Shoes) – 5 McLaren Token
- Stereo Dasher (Shoes) – 5 McLaren Token
- MCL – FF Final Lap (24 hours) – 5x McLaren Token
- MCL – FF Deep Dive (24 hours) – 3x McLaren Token