Free Fire Mentor & Cadet System guide and rewards: Get free bundles and gun skins

Free Fire's developers have added fresh and exciting elements to the game over the last few years, which have essentially enhanced the overall gameplay experience. A few months back, they launched the 'Dynamic Duo' feature, which was well received by the entire community.

After the Free Fire OB31 update, Garena released the Mentor and Cadet System, offering gamers an opportunity to obtain rewards such as gun skins and bundles. However, there are a few prerequisites involved before a player can become either a Mentor or a Cadet.

A guide for the Free Fire Mentor and Cadet System

Eligibility criteria and rewards

This system can be categorized into two divisions, Mentor and Cadet. In order to get the designation of Mentor, gamers need to accomplish the rank of Heroic in BR mode or Clash Squad mode. Unless this condition is fulfilled, they will face an error that will state:

"You are not qualified for a mentor application. Work harder!"

On the other hand, only new and returning players are eligible to become Cadets. Even the rewards for these roles are separate.

Cadet Rewards

SVD – Swordsman Legends (Image via Free Fire)

SVD – Swordsman Legends (7 days)

AUG – Booyah Day (Image via Free Fire)

AUG – Booyah Day (7 days)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (Image via Free Fire)

M79 – Hipster Bunny (7 days)

Mentor Rewards

Cyber Bunny Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Cyber Bunny Bundle (7 days)

Neon Bunny Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Neon Bunny Bundle (7 days)

Fearless Warrior Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Fearless Warrior Bundle (7 days)

Procedure for applying

Any of the eligible parties can initiate the Mentor and Cadet relationship in Free Fire. They must submit an application, and the relationship will begin after the invitee accepts the application.

Even then, there are certain conditions, i.e., a Cadet can have only one Mentor. At the same time, a Mentor can have three Cadets under his supervision.

Scores will be provided to users during the period, and they will gain milestone incentives on their journey to graduation. Once a Cadet has accumulated a given score, they will graduate. Subsequently, Cadets and Mentors will have the option to claim one of the aforementioned rewards.

The steps to apply for either of the roles are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers should open the news section and press the go-to button under the Mentor and Cadet System section.

Only those who have reached Heroic can apply to be mentor (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, those eligible to become a Mentor will have to press the 'Apply to be a Mentor’ button and invite Cadets from their friend list and recommendations.

Cadets can sent invite to the mentors (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Cadets will have the option to search for Mentors from the list.

By following the above guide, players will be able to enter the Mentor-Cadet relationship and acquire the offered rewards.

