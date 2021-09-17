Free Fire Moco month rewards: How to claim free Parachute, Pan, and Falco skin this week

It has been over a week since the Moco: Rebirth event began in the Garena Free Fire. A variety of themed collectibles have made their way into the game, and a few of the most exciting free ones include Moco's Wings parachute, Cyber Falco pet skin, and Moco Month pan. They are available as rewards in a series of events.

Meanwhile, users will need to collect M Coins from the Pew Pew Pew minigame to redeem the parachute and pet skin in Horizon Store. However, the pan is a reward in one of the login events.

Free Moco's Wings Parachute, Cyber Falco, and Moco Month pan in Free Fire

These items are available in different events, and steps to attain them are given below:

Steps to get Moco's Wings Parachute and Cyber Falco

Users need 150 M Coins for Cyber Falco Pet Skin and Moco's Wing parachute. Users can redeem them from the store after collecting the reward number of coins:

Tap on the 25% and 50% deciphering icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You need to open Moco's event interface and tap on 25% and 50% deciphering milestones.

Tap on the button beside the rewards to obtain them (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Steps to get free Pan – Moco Month

Here are the steps to attain the free pan skin after you have signed in for seven days in Free Fire after the commencement of the event:

Step 1: First, you must open the event section in Free Fire by tapping on the calendar icon.

Once you have logged in for 7 of days, you will find a claim button beside the pan (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select Moco's Pan Login under Moco: Rebirth.

Step 3: Then, you need to hit the claim button beside the items to receive them.

Once it has been claimed, you will be able to equip it from the weapon section.

Other free rewards

Glo Technica Skyboard – Moco's Challenge

Glo Technica Skyboard is one themed cosmetics (Image via Free Fire)

The exclusive surfboard skin is a reward in the Moco's Challenge event, which has been underway for days now. Users need to accomplish objectives like playing a given number of matches with Moco. The surfboard is a reward for participating in five games with the character.

Sports Car Moco Month – Playtime on 18 September

The car skin will only be available on 18 September (Image via Free Fire)

Developers have revealed loads of freebies for 18 September, which is the peak day of the celebrations. One of them is Sports Car Moco Month which is up for grabs by playing for 100 minutes on the given date.

