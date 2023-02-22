Free Fire Moco Store: How to get Skull Hunter AK47 and more rewards (MAX version)

The arrival of the latest Free Fire MAX Moco Store has brought along a plethora of cosmetics into the Indian server, including gun and melee weapon skins. Although Luck Royales give participants more discretion over the prize pool, they will have to spend diamonds as none of the items provided are free.

This is further enhanced by players being guaranteed at least one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize alongside four other items in six spins. Interested readers can go through the following section for a detailed overview of the available items in the new Luck Royale and the procedure to obtain these rewards.

A brand new Moco Store featuring gun and melee weapon skin begins in Free Fire MAX

The newest iteration of the Moco Store went live in Free Fire MAX on February 22, 2023, and this Luck Royale boasts a wide range of attractive rewards that encourage users to spend diamonds to potentially obtain them. You have time until February 28, 2023, to acquire the following items:

Grand prizes

Select your preferred Grand Prize from the available options (Image via Garena)

AK47 – Skull Hunter

M1014 – Enhanced Armor

UMP – Cataclysm

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

FAMAS – Vampire

M14 – Burning Lily

Bonus prizes

The Bonus Prizes available in this event (Image via Garena)

Knockout Swing

Deadly Baguette

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Pan – Volcanic Fury

Haven Warrior Slasher

Soundwave Thrasher

As is the case with such events, you won't be able to get all of these items and you can only pick one from two sections. Hence, you must be careful while making your selections, as you cannot change them once you've gone ahead with it. Subsequently, you have to spend Free Fire MAX's in-game currency (diamonds) to obtain the rewards from the following prize pool:

You can spend diamonds to receive the following items (Image via Garena)

Cube Fragment

Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Two previously selected items

Similar to other Luck Royales, every spin has no fixed cost. It will start off at nine diamonds for the first spin and gradually increase, with the final spin costing 499 diamonds.

As a result, the overall cost of acquiring these items comes down to 874 diamonds. This makes the event far more attractive in general, as you will receive a permanent gun skin alongside several other items that are worth many diamonds.

Steps to collect rewards via the newly added Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

You can follow the steps provided below to obtain gun skins and the other rewards through the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section of the battle royale title by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Select the Gun x Melee weapon tab from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Gun x Melee section from the available Luck Royales.

Step 3: Pick a Grand Prize and a Bonus Prize from the alternatives provided in this section. Click on the Confirm button to go ahead with the process.

Once selected, you cannot change these, so you must think carefully before making your decision.

Step 4: Finally, you must make spins to draw one reward at random.

The obtained item will be grayed out and will not be repeated as a result, significantly increasing your probability of obtaining the Grand Prize or Bonus Prize.

