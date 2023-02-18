Free Fire MAX M.O. Ring: Get Void Genotype bundle and more rewards

Free Fire MAX has recently introduced a new luck royale called M.O. Ring, which offers exclusive items such as the Void Genetype Bundle and Essential Turtleneck, along with other themed cosmetics. However, as with most luck royales, players must spend diamonds to obtain these rewards.

The entire outfit collection from the newly added Monson Orakii brand is up for grabs. The luck royale has also piqued the interest of players since they not only get cosmetics as grand prizes but also have the option to collect the required tokens that can be traded for reads.

Here is an in-depth overview of the M.O. Ring in Free Fire MAX and the procedure for getting the Void Genetype Bundle and other attractive rewards.

Free Fire MAX M.O. Ring prize pool features Void Genotype Bundle and other attractive rewards

The new M.O. Ring started on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on February 18, 2023. Players have until March 3, 2023, to spend diamonds to receive attractive cosmetics. A single spin costs 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins will require 200 diamonds.

You can obtain the following items randomly from the reward pool:

Essential Turtleneck

Lacuna Genotype Bundle

Silent Statement Bundle

Void Genetype Bundle

Sports Car – Ventus

Treble Dagger

Monson Orakii Token

2x Monson Orakii Tokens

3x Monson Orakii Tokens

5x Monson Orakii Tokens

10x Monson Orakii Tokens

200x Monson Orakii Tokens

These tokens are equally important as they can be traded for many items.

How to get rewards from newly incorporated lucky

You can follow these steps to collect the rewards from the new M.O. Ring in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section in the battle royale title by clicking on the designated option from the menu on the left.

Tap on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the M.O. Ring from the available event options.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate number of spins to draw rewards. You must continue until you have acquired the desired cosmetic or the corresponding number of tokens.

Spend diamonds and make the spins in the M.O Ring event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the exchange section of the event by clicking on the button in the top right corner.

Step 5: Select the preferred outfit or cosmetic item and hit the exchange button.

Exchange section of the event (Image via Garena)

The items available in the exchange section of the new Free Fire MAX luck royale are as follows:

Essential Turtleneck – 200x Monson Orakii Tokens

Void Genotype Bundle – 200x Monson Orakii Tokens

Lacuna Genotype Bundle – 150x Monson Orakii Tokens

Silent Statement Bundle – 120x Monson Orakii Tokens

Sports Car Ventus – 50x Monson Orakii Tokens

Treble Dagger – 30x Monson Orakii Tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023) – 5x Monson Orakii Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023) – 5x Monson Orakii Tokens

Art of War Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Monson Orakii Tokens

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Monson Orakii Tokens

Supply Crate – 1x Supply Crate

You can confirm the exchange to receive the item in your account.

