Free Fire Mystery Shop event: Get upto 90% discount on bundles, pets and more (MAX version)

Mystery Shop, one of the most anticipated events in Free Fire MAX, has commenced on the Indian server. This iteration features Matrix Boi Bundle and Starlight Gal Bundle as the grand prizes you can obtain by spending diamonds. The price of items will vary as the event provides an opportunity to receive up to a 90% discount.

You are required to spin for a lucky discount and then purchase items until the progress bar is full. You can purchase items until the progress bar is full to become eligible for the prize pool's grand prize.

A new Mystery Shop is underway in Free Fire MAX

A new Mystery Shop was launched in Free Fire MAX on July 14, 2023, and it is set to be available until July 20, 2023. You can access the event interface to receive a special discount for the entire store. There is no fixed discount, so you may receive up to 90% off on the marked prize, but there is no guarantee that you'll receive a particular amount.

There are two separate prize pools, each featuring one exclusive bundle and other attractive items. The specifics are as follows:

First prize pool

Matrix Boi Bundle

M1014 - Scorpio Shatter Token

Evo Weapon Universal Token

Scorpio Token

Room Card (1 Match)

Moon Flip

Handsome Senior

Gloo Wall - Color Vibes

Lucky Koi (Head)

Black Dragon

Beaston

Night Scouter Scythe

Underworld Curl

Smooth Ride

Second prize pool

Starlight Gal Bundle

MP40 - Chromasonic Token

Evo Weapon Universal Token

Runestone Token

Craftland Room Card (1 match)

Mythos Four

Magic Fox (Bottom)

Gloo Wall - Swordsman Legends

Red Hot Chili (Head)

The Dark Knight

Fang

Katana - Indigo

Pan - Watermelon

Sports Car- Cobra

You'll need to reach the minimum purchase threshold to unlock the option to purchase the bundles.

Steps to get items from Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for cheap

You may follow the steps given below to purchase Starlight Gal Bundle and Matrix Boi Bundle from the new Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop:

Step 1: Sign in to your game account and access the Mystery Shop event interface by clicking the option in the top left corner.

Click Try Your Luck option to receive a discount (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the Try Your Luck option for a Lucky Discount percentage.

It is important to note that you cannot change this discount.

Step 3: Finally, click the purchase button below the desired reward to obtain them. However, you will have to confirm the selection to obtain them.

You can also switch between the two prize pools for a small price of 10 diamonds. Moreover, if you obtain the grand prize of the current prize pool, then you will automatically switch to the other one.

This Mystery Shop provides an excellent opportunity to expand on the Free Fire MAX collection at a heavily discounted price. Thus, you can spend diamonds from your wallet without any hesitation.

