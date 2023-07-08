Free Fire Mystery Shop leaked: Start date, servers, rewards, and more (MAX version)

A new leak about the upcoming Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for selected servers has surfaced online. The video of the highly-anticipated event was shared by @mr.feat07, a well-known data miner in the game's community, on his Instagram. He provided a preview of a few rewards and other associated details about the event.

If the leaks are considered accurate, a new Mystery Shop is just a week away, and you will once again have the opportunity to fill the coffers with exciting collectibles at a considerable discount. This leak has undoubtedly captivated the entire community; further details are explored in the subsequent sections.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop leaked

Mystery Shop is probably one of the most anticipated events in Free Fire MAX, as it offers a vast list of appealing collectibles at extremely low prices. According to recent leaks by @mr.feat07, the event might go live on the game's India and Bangladesh servers on July 14, 2023. However, the data miner did not indicate a specific end date. Nonetheless, it is reasonable to assume it will run for at least a week.

For the rewards, the two grand prizes for the upcoming Mystery Shop may include Matrix Boi Bundle and Starlight Gal Bundle. Furthermore, based on the previous iterations of the Mystery Shops, the prize pool is also expected to feature several other attractive emotes, vouchers, crates, and more.

It is essential to emphasize that these are just leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. These are yet to be confirmed by the developers, and as a result, the event or the specified rewards may or may not be added to the battle royale title.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX Evo gun skin leaked

Well-known Indian data miners @sawgaming_2.0 and @knightclown_official shared a post on their Instagram handles. They posted pictures of an Evo Woodpecker gun skin that they believe might be added to Free Fire MAX in the coming days.

In the post, the data miner shared that there is a high probability that the gun skin might be incorporated into the battle royale title as part of the upcoming OB41 update that is expected to go live in August. However, they did not share the name, perks, or other details of this skin, and the players are now waiting for more leaks.

It is safe to say that the Evo gun skins are some of the most desired items in Free Fire MAX, and Garena also does not hold back from releasing new ones into the game. The latest introduction in this category is Chromasonic MP40, accessible on the Indian server.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes