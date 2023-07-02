How to get Chromasonic MP40 Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX

After weeks of anticipation and multiple leaks, the MP40 Chromasonic is finally available in Free Fire MAX. Evo gun skin offers attractive aesthetics, boosted attributes, and other privileges. It is available via the Faded Wheel event, where you must spend diamonds to get the exclusive skin, alongside several other rewards like the Lightning Reactor Loot Box and Skull Hunter Grande.

The new Faded Wheel Luck Royale will last a month, providing ample time to collect the MP40 Chromasonic. More details on the gun skin and the Faded Wheel event are provided in the section below.

New Faded Wheel provides MP40 Chromasonic in Free Fire MAX

A new Faded Wheel was launched in Free Fire MAX on July 2, 2023. Unlike the other Luck Royales, it will run for the entire month, i.e., until July 31, 2023. You can spend diamonds to acquire the gun skin and other items from the Luck Royale.

The prize pool includes the following items:

MP40 – Chromasonic

Skull Hunter Grenade

Pet Skin: Hiphop Panda

Lightning Reactor Loot Box

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

2x Cube Fragment

3x Supply Crate

3x Armor Crate

3x Pet Food

Unfortunately, you will not be eligible to receive all the rewards. You must remove two items from the prize pool before making spins.

Procedure to get MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps below to acquire the newly launched MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin in your Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section within the game, and from the list of events, select the Evo MP40 banner.

Step 2: Select two items you do not wish to acquire once the event interface loads on your screen. You may select the items by clicking on the bottom left corner of the icon.

Spend diamonds to receive one item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the Confirm button and make your selection before spinning. Spend diamonds on making spins to receive one item from the prize pool.

This selection cannot be redone, so be extra cautious. Removing the Pet Food and a Loadout item leaves the item with the most value in the prize pool. Hence, it is usually suggested to remove them.

The event rules for the newly added Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Prizes that you have already obtained will not be repeated. To compensate for this, the required diamonds will increase with each draw. Per the event’s rule, the current draw diamond cost is 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499.

Thus, in any situation, you are assured of winning the new MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin and other accompanying incentives for 1082 diamonds. This presents tremendous value to anyone with sufficient diamonds and looking to expand their collection.

Step 4: Once you acquire the gun skin, it can be acquired through the Evo Gun skin section under the Weapon tab.

You will need additional MP40 – Chromasonic Tokens to level up the skin in Free Fire and avail of all the perks like better appearance, attributes, effects, and emotes. Note this will set you back by thousands of diamonds.

