How to get Bandaged Hare bundle from new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

Faded Wheel is one of the Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, and Garena consistently adds new ones to the game. The most recent one is the Bandaged Hare Faded Wheel, offering an exclusive costume bundle, a themed backpack skin, and other miscellaneous rewards. It will be available for one week, and you will have ample time to decide whether you want to spend your diamonds pursuing the available rewards.

Like other events of this kind, you are guaranteed to receive all the available items after a particular number of spins. The section below provides all the details regarding the new Bandaged Hare Faded Wheel.

New Faded Wheel event starts in Free Fire MAX featuring the Bandaged Hare bundle

The new Faded Wheel commenced on June 30, 2023, and will last until July 6, 2023, in Free Fire MAX. It features ten distinct rewards, but you'll have to remove two items from the pool before you begin. Following that, you can start making spins by spending diamonds.

Listed below is the exact prize pool of the Faded Wheel:

Bandaged Hare bundle

2x Magic Cube Fragments

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

The Devil’s Blessings (Surfboard)

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Portable Incubator (Backpack)

Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate

Egghunt Paradise

Pet Food

The first spin in the event will cost nine diamonds, and the price will increase as you continue making spins. The items you've already received will be grayed out, so you are guaranteed to get the grand prize of Bandaged Hare bundle within eight spins.

These are the rules of the new Faded Wheel event (Image via Garena)

After the initial spin, the next seven spins will be priced at 19 diamonds, 39 diamonds, 69 diamonds, 99 diamonds, 149 diamonds, 199 diamonds, and 499 diamonds, respectively. As a result, you are guaranteed to receive all the rewards by spending 1082 diamonds, which may be a good deal for some players.

Steps to reach Faded Wheel and get Bandaged Hare bundle in Free Fire MAX

The following are the steps that you can follow to access the Faded Wheel and acquire the Bandaged Hare costume in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap the diamond events option above the store icon. The list of events will soon appear on your screen, and you must select the Bundled Hare option from the available ones.

Select the Bandaged Hare event from the available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Remove two items you don't wish to acquire. You can remove Pet Food and Magic Cube Fragments or a Weapon Loot Crate since they aren't particularly valuable.

Remove the undesired items and start making the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can finally start making spins by spending diamonds on the event to get rewards.

After you acquire the Bandaged Hare bundle, you can equip it by going to the “Vault” section of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes