How to get Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has plenty of cosmetics, and still, the developer does not hold back from introducing new collectibles in the battle royale title. The latest inclusion is the Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing. Both are available in the newly launched Faded Wheel for a price. Like any other similar Luck Royales, you must spend diamonds to obtain attractive cosmetics.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to collect the rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel featuring Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing begins

The new Faded Wheel became a part of Free Fire MAX on July 12, 2023, and you can reap benefits from the Luck Royale until July 25, 2023. You will need to remove two undesired items from the following prize pool first:

Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation

T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing

Purple Wings

Hip Hop Street

2x Cube Fragment

2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

3x Pet Food

Supply Crate

After eliminating the items, you can spend diamonds to make spins and attain the remaining items. In most cases, removing the Pet Food and Supply Crate provides the best value to the participants.

The rules of the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Moreover, once an item is obtained, it will not be repeated. Hence, the probability of getting the collectibles increase with every spin. The price of making spins will also gradually increase to compensate for this. Initially, it is set at nine diamonds, while the subsequent spins will require 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499.

Overall, the cost of acquisition boils down to 1082 diamonds. Although this is not bad, especially for the items you receive, it is up to your discretion if you wish to spend this much on arrival animation and Skywing.

Steps to get Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you may follow to receive rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section by selecting the appropriate option from the menu on the left side.

Step 2: Navigate through the available events and select the T.R.A.P. Animation option from the menu.

Click on the bottom left corner to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the screen's bottom left corner to select two prizes you dislike.

Step 4: Finally, press the confirm button in the center of the screen and reaffirm the selection to proceed ahead in the Luck Royale.

Step 5: Lastly, you can spend diamonds to make spins.

You can continue making spins until you have obtained the arrival animation and associated rewards. All of them will be accessible through the vault in your account.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes