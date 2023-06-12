New Free Fire MAX Moco Store: Get Skywings and Arrival Animations

A new Moco Store has commenced within Free Fire MAX, featuring exclusive collectibles like Skywings and Arrival Animations as the key rewards. The Luck Royale has a separate prize pool category - the Grand Prizes section comprises six items, including outfits, gun skins, and Arrival Animation. In contrast, the Bonus Prize section contains Skywings, vehicle skins, and other items.

You can pick one item from each section and then, as usual, spend diamonds to obtain the rewards from the Moco Store. None of the spins are provided for free, and hence you may get the rewards only if you have sufficient premium in-game currency. A detailed overview of the event and the corresponding procedure to receive the prizes is given in the following section.

New Moco Store starts in Free Fire MAX; provides Skywings and Arrival Animations

Garena launched a new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX on June 12, 2023, and will continue until June 18, 2023. Here are the details of the prizes in each of the sections of the prize pool:

Grand Prize

The Grand Prizes of the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Cloud Rider

Spaceship Dominator

Fierce Demilord Bundle

MAG-7 Shadow Rogue

Untamed Demilady Bundle

Groza – Golden Roar

Bonus Prizes

The Bonus Prizes in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Floating Cloud

Ultra Spaceship

Sports Car – Aurumdeus

Celadon Grail

Sports Car – Ventus

Red Death Loot Box

Although the prize pool features an array of exciting rewards, unfortunately, you may only pick one from each section. It is after this selection you will be eligible to make spins to draw the items from the pool, which includes the following:

2x Booyah Day Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

2x Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)

Two previously picked items

As per the event rules, each subsequent draw will require more diamonds since the chances of getting the grand prize will increase. The cost of each draw for the current iteration of the Moco Store is as follows: Nine, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Steps to claim rewards from the new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you may follow to receive the exclusive Skywings and Arrival Animations in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section and select the Moco Store option from the menu.

Step 2: Pick one item from each section and click confirm button to proceed.

This selection must be done cautiously since you cannot change the selection. You can select the Arrival Animation from Grand Prizes and Cloud Floating Skywing from the Bonus Prizes section.

You will need to spend diamonds to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds and continue making spins until you receive all the items.

You may obtain Arrival Animation, and Skywing, among other items, for a maximum of 874 diamonds. Given the rarity of the items, it is a good Luck Royale is a good avenue to spend diamonds.

