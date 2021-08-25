Free Fire Mystery Shop for India in August 2021: End date, major rewards, and more

Indian Free Fire players have been clamoring for the addition of the Mystery Shop for a few months now. Garena officially launched the much-anticipated event on the Indian server on 21 August 2021.

Users can purchase numerous items, including characters, pets, bundles, and even Elite Pass. It has also introduced the exclusive Trap Alpha and Trap Prismo bundle, which was previously accessible in the Mystery Shop that was available in January 2020. Here is an overview of the new event in Free Fire.

Free Fire Mystery Shop: End date, best rewards, and more

Users can get items event at a hefty discount of 90%(Image via Free Fire)

Mystery Shop essentially provides the perfect opportunity for those users who were unable to purchase in-game items earlier due to the high cost of diamonds. Players can get items for a massive discount of 90%.

Moreover, the Mystery Shop will be available in Free Fire for three days, i.e., until 27 August. Users have enough time on their hands to get the desired items before the event draws to a close.

Key rewards

Besides the TRAP bundles, Elite Pass and characters are also available at a discount (Image via Free Fire)

Some of the key items that players can get are a fraction of the original cost.

Elite Pass

TRAP Alpha Bundle

TRAP Prismo Bundle

Jota character

Xayne character

Rockie pet

Additionally, there are several other cosmetic items that users might purchase based on their preference.

Steps to purchase the items from the Mystery Shop

The procedure for accessing the Mystery Shop and obtaining rewards is given below:

Tap on the Mystery Shop icon on the skin item (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you need to load up Free Fire and select the Mystery Shop icon.

Users can press on the try your luck button to get their lucky discount (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must get your Lucky Discount, which will be applicable on all the items throughout the store.

The two exclusive bundles will be available when the progress bar is full (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will be able to purchase at a discount. The grand prize will only be available when the progress bar is full.

