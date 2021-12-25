Free Fire Mystery Shop for Indian server: Start & end date, rewards, offers, and bundles revealed

The Mystery Shop has always been a source of joy for the whole Free Fire community, as it allowed players who lacked sufficient diamonds to acquire items that they otherwise could not get from the shop at a regular price. It generally has two sets of prize pools, each having a grand prize, usually an outfit.

It has finally opened for the users on the Indian server, and people have flocked upon it in large numbers to grab the items at discounts. Users have been accumulating diamonds in anticipation of this event since its leaks began circulating a few days in advance.

Free Fire India server Mystery Shop

Schedule

The event will be available until 31 December (Image via Free Fire)

The Mystery Shop kicked off on 25 December, and gamers can get a wide variety of rewards at a discount until the end of the year, i.e., 31 December. They have a good week to purchase the required number of diamonds for their desired items.

Rewards, best offers, and bundles

Frosty Shawty Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The rewards in the Mystery Shop vary depending on the items that gamers already own. However, some of the main items in the event are:

Exclusive Frosty Shawty Bundle and Flake Blake Bundle Diamond Royale Vouchers Weapon Royale Vouchers Pets Characters Emotes Pet skins Evo Gun Token Box Backpack

Almost all items provide a good value because of the discount offered on them. However, players can select the Elite Pass if they have not purchased it yet. Although there is less than a week left until the conclusion of the Elite Pass, it provides value for diamonds.

If users get a 90% discount, they can attain the Elite Pass for as low as 49 diamonds. Additionally, pets and characters at 80% or 90% discount are also great offerings.

The female bundle (Image via Free Fire)

They are two grand prizes, both themed around the Winter season and matching the Angel with Horns gloo wall. A snowflake is depicted on both outfits' components. Furthermore, the contrast between the red and white colors is pleasing to the eye.

