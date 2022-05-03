Free Fire Mystery Shop (May 2022): How to get cheap legendary bundles, pets, and skins

The Mystery Shop is one of the recurring events of the battle royale game Free Fire which allows mobile gamers to claim various in-game accessories at a very cheap rate. There are usually two grand prizes (consisting of exciting outfit bundles) and a list of other pets, vouchers, and more.

There are mainly two lists with the respective outfit bundles. Mobile gamers can switch between the lists by spending 10 diamonds. Now that the Ramadan events are ongoing, Garena has developed a dedicated Mystery Shop to celebrate the occasion.

Free Fire: Ramadan Mystery Shop

The Ramadan Mystery Shop commenced on 3 May 2022 and will be available on the battle royale game until 9 May 2022. The maximum discount that players can avail of in the Mystery Shop is 90%.

Here is the complete list of prizes, along with their original prices, that players can obtain at a discounted rate via the Mystery Store:

Prize Pool 1

Timbered Blossom Bundle (Female) – Grand Prize (1199 diamonds)

Name Change Card (390 diamonds) (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Blue Flame Draco Token Box (40 diamonds)

Megalodon Alpha Token Box (40 diamonds)

Screamer (400 diamonds)

Mr Waggor (699 diamonds)

Show Off (299 diamonds)

Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor (699 diamonds)

Auto Rickshaw (899 diamonds)

Haunting Night Backpack (299 diamonds)

Jungle Excursion (199 diamonds)

Earthhelm (200 diamonds)

Weapon Royale Voucher (40 diamonds) (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Prize Pool 2

Timbered Blooms Bundle (Male) (1199 diamonds)

Rose Bandana (899 diamonds)

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1 (40 diamonds)

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1 (40 diamonds)

Mobster (400 diamonds)

Sensei Tig pet (699 diamonds)

Pet Food (20 diamonds)

Show Off (299 diamonds)

Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig (299 diamonds)

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco (599 diamonds)

Viking’s Spirit backpack (299 diamonds)

Witch’s Broomstick surfboard (399 diamonds)

Diamond Royale Voucher (60 diamonds) (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Note: Players will have to purchase other items on the list to unlock the Grand Prize.

How to purchase items for cheap from the Mystery Shop?

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and tap on the Mystery Shop icon (located in the top right corner of the screen).

Step 2: They will then tap on the “Try Your Luck” button.

Step 3: Once a randomly generated discount is assigned to the players, they will have to tap on the “Enter” option.

Step 4: They can choose any items given in the prize pool above.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

