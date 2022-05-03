How to know if you are eligible for official V Badge in Free Fire?

The V Badge is a Free Fire title that is desired by almost every aspiring content creator/streamer. However, players have to fulfill a certain set of requirements to be able to obtain it.

Content creators and streamers who are official Free Fire Partners through the Partner Program initiative introduced by Garena can get the V Badge. It is not something that any player can easily obtain for free or by using redeem codes.

How can one be eligible for a Free Fire V Badge?

To obtain the V Badge, players have to be accepted into the Free Fire Partner Program. Once they become an official partner of the battle royale game, they can show off the coveted badge on their profile.

List of requirements that a content creator must fulfill to join the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

However, the following requirements must be met by any aspiring content creator or streamer who desires to become a partner:

They must have a YouTube channel where 80% of the content is about Garena’s flagship title.

The content creator/streamer must have a minimum of 100K subscribers.

The players must also have at least 300K views in the past 30 days.

They must create inoffensive and engaging content.

Streamers/content creators must also possess a professional attitude.

They must have a good social media presence.

Note: It is not guaranteed that fulfilling the above criteria will automatically qualify a player as a partner. They will have to submit their application and wait for Garena to respond.

Aside from the V Badge, these are the rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

The V Badge is not the only attractive aspect of the Partner Program. Players are entitled to the following benefits if they are accepted:

Financial compensation

In-game accessories

Diamonds

Custom room cards

In-game codes (for giveaways)

Official access to communicate with the Garena team

Official merchandise

Early access to content

Access to observer game client

Tournament invitations

Garena is currently not accepting applications for the Partner Program. New content creators/streamers can apply when the form is available once again.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Siddharth Satish