Free Fire Partner Program perks, eligibility, and free V Badge details

To support content creators, streamers, and others who work in fields around Free Fire, Garena launched a specific Partner Program. It was released some time ago, and those who join it receive certain perks, helping them grow further.

As a result, many players are interested in joining the Free Fire Partner Program and look for further information.

Free Fire Partner Program can be quite the catch for joinees

Perks

Benefits that the users will be obtaining (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the perks stated on the official Free Fire Partner Program website:

Special in-game rewards such as custom rooms and diamonds

Financial compensation (For channels that have over five lakh subscribers and with 95% Free Fire content)

Advance access to content

Chance to feature on Free Fire’s official social media handles

Access to official observer Free Fire client

In-game codes for giveaway to fans

Communication with Free Fire team

Invites to Free Fire tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

A snippet from the OB25 patch notes (Image via Free Fire)

Also, in the patch notes of the Free Fire OB25 update, the developers have mentioned that the partners will be receiving a specific badge – V Badge.

Eligibility to join the Partner Program

Criteria mentioned on the Partner Program site (Image via Free Fire)

To join the Free Fire Partner Program, players will have to fill a form on its website, which can be accessed by clicking here. However, it should be noted that they have to meet specific requirements:

Channels with over 100 thousand subscribers

Having over 80% Free Fire-related content in the last 30 days

A minimum of 300 thousand views in the last 30 days

Consistent content quality and social media activity

Non-offensive, clean, and engaging videos

Willingness to work hard with professionalism

Passion for gaming and to succeed together

Also Read

Gamers must remember that meeting these points does not guarantee a spot in the program, as an internal review process occurs. Only the best candidates are selected by Garena as there is only a limited space in the Free Fire Partner Program.

Note: The form for the Partner Program isn’t accepting responses at the moment.

Edited by Ravi Iyer