Free Fire Mystical Master incubator: How to get Golden Shade bundle this week

Incubator features some of the most exclusive themed items in Free Fire. Players often empty their wallets to obtain these cosmetics since they typically demand a lot of diamonds.

The gamers always eagerly await the addition of new incubators to the game. At the same time, they often request that the developers reintroduce the older ones so that players who previously missed out on the items can obtain them.

The developers have heard their demands and relaunched the Mystical Master incubator, offering a total of 6 exclusive bundles. It was available in September 2019, and a few of the bundles were received well by the community.

Spin rewards and steps to get Golden Shade and other bundles in Free Fire

The event will be available in Free Fire for 30 days (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers cannot obtain bundles directly from the incubator but will have to collect Blueprint: Phantom and Evolution Stone by doing spins. A single spin needs 40 diamonds, and a pack of 5 requires 180 diamonds.

These are the rewards from the given prize pool:

Blueprint: Phantom Planet Rogue Badge Booyah Weapon Loot Crate Lucky Shirt Loot Crate 100x Memory Fragment (Nairi) Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate Evolution Stone Pet Food Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate Lucky Pants Crate Bonfire Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Once users have collected sufficient materials, they will be able to exchange them for the given items:

Golden Shade Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Phantom and 7x Evolution Stone

Golden Wraith Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Phantom and 7x Evolution Stone

Navy Shade Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Phantom and 5x Evolution Stone

Navy Wraith Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Phantom and 5x Evolution Stone

Phantom Samurai Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Phantom and 3x Evolution Stone

Phantom Empress Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Phantom and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to access the incubator

The steps to access the new incubator and make the spins are:

Step 1: Players should click on the Luck Royale option after signing in to their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Next, they should select the Mystical Master section and make the preferred number of spins.

The desired ones can be redeemed in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they may enter the exchange area to get the desired prize.

