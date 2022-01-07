How to get diamonds for cheap in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Diamonds are an essential part of the Garena Free Fire since they are necessary for actions ranging from purchasing in-game items such as cosmetics to altering the IGN and guild name. Gamers need to recharge diamonds using real money, making them even more precious.

However, a direct top up is not the most cost-effective method. Therefore, players look for other options. Memberships and Special Airdrops are two popular methods for obtaining diamonds for cheaper.

Ways to get diamonds at lower rates in Free Fire

Memberships

Memberships in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The membership system in Free Fire was revamped in 2021 and now offers even better deals. Players can purchase either a weekly or monthly membership, each of which comes with its own set of perks. If users have bought both, they will even enjoy Super VIP privileges.

Gamers can find a detailed comparison of the diamond prices in top up, weekly, and monthly memberships at the later part of the article.

Guide to purchasing a membership in Free Fire

Players can switch on Free Fire and select the card icon beside the download center and will have the option to purchase a weekly or monthly membership. They should press the button below the desired option and complete the payment to activate the membership.

Note: Users should be careful with their subscription as it will renew membership automatically once the period is over. Thus, they can uncheck the given box before making the purchase.

Special Airdrops

One of the previous special drops (Image via Garena)

Special Airdrops are randomly provided to players. These can offer various denominations of diamonds and several other items at a much lower rate than the top up. However, not all users prefer this feature because the occurrence is unpredictable, and the deal offered may include an item they already own.

Cost-effectiveness of diamonds in membership over the top up

Mode of obtaining diamonds Price in INR Total diamonds Cost per diamonds Monthly 159 450 0.353 Weekly 799 2600 0.307 Top up 4000 5600 0.714 Top up considering 100% bonus 4000 11200 0.357

For ₹159, the weekly membership in Free Fire includes 450 diamonds and various additional benefits. Even if only the number of diamonds is considered, the cost per unit of the in-game currency is ₹0.353.

Similarly, the premium currency is even more affordable with monthly membership since players may earn 2600 diamonds during the membership. It may be acquired ₹799, with the cost of each diamond equating to ₹0.307.

However, even when the highest top up pack is considered, gamers will only receive 5600 diamonds for ₹4000. This works out to a per-diamond cost of ₹0.714. Even if they wait for a 100% diamond top up bonus event, they will only earn 11200 in-game currency for ₹4000. It evens out to ₹0.357 per diamond.

Thus, even when additional incentives are omitted, it is evident that memberships provide far more value to users. However, they will have to wait for the entire period to receive all the perks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer