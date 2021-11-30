Free Fire Name Change cards: How to get cards to change UID name

The nickname, often known as the IGN, is one of the primary identifiers of players in Free Fire, along with their User ID. Players usually have to set it up while creating their accounts. Later on, if they want to make a modification, they’ll have to spend diamonds, which is the premium in-game currency.

Another option for updating a username in Free Fire is to use the Name Change card, which can be exchanged for Guild tokens and a small number of diamonds. The following are the steps that users can follow to access it.

How to get a Name Change card in Free Fire

The Name Change card can be exchanged by players for a total of 200 Guild Tokens, alongside 39 diamonds. Listed below is a guide for purchasing it:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and head over to the in-game store by clicking on the 'Store' icon on the game’s lobby screen.

Gamers have to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, players should tap on the 'Redeem' section and select the 'Guild Token' option.

Find the "Name Change Card" and click on it (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, users must press the 'Name Change Card' and choose the 'Exchange' button. A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm this procedure.

Once they are done with this, the Name Change card will be acquired.

Earlier, users had the opportunity to get it for free at the Free Fire Regional Battle event. However, they haven’t occurred ever since a specific server was set up for Bangladesh.

Using it to change the UID name

Step 1: Gamers should head over to their profile and then tap on the 'Edit' icon as shown here:

Gamers must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the icon beside the existing nickname in Free Fire. A dialog box will show up where they will have to enter the required name.

Step 3: Once users have filled in the name, they can click on the icon representing the 'Name Change' card. It will be used, and their nicknames will be altered.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Readers can click here to check how they can get fancy names on Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu