How to get stylish name like YouTubers in Free Fire

For many players in Free Fire, having a catchy and unique name is one of the most important aspects. They believe that a fancy moniker serves as a distinguishing feature between them and the other users. This leads them to look for methods to incorporate symbols and distinctive fonts into their nicknames.

Numerous YouTubers have left their imprint on the game’s community. Subsequently, there are loads of players that aspire to have fashionable names like their favorite content creators.

A guide on getting stylish names like YouTubers in Free Fire

It’s self-evident that the majority of standard Android keyboards lack symbols and fonts. As a result, gamers will be compelled to use fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com to generate fancy names.

Following are the steps on using such websites:

This is one of the websites that gamers can use for this purpose (Image via Fancytexttool.net)

1) First, users need to visit any of the websites mentioned above through a web browser.

2) After the individual is on it, they need to enter the desired name into the text field. Once they have done so, the outputs will show up on their screens in various fonts with symbols.

3) Players can copy the desired one and enter it while changing the name in Garena Free Fire.

Users can also get symbols like gypu.com and customize the names to look like their favorite YouTuber.

Changing name in Free Fire

Changing name in Free Fire costs 390 diamonds or a name change card (Image via Free Fire)

These steps can be followed if gamers want to alter their nicknames in the battle royale title:

1) Players should boot up the game and then press the “Profile Banner” located on the top left.

2) Upon doing so, their profile will open and users will need to tap on the “Edit” icon.

3) A box titled “Player Info” will be appearing on the screen. Next, they should press the icon beside their existing nickname.

4) Subsequently, a pop-up will show, asking users to enter their new name. Paste the one that was copied earlier.

Users can finally confirm the process. Names will be changed and the respective number of diamonds will be deducted from their Free Fire account.

